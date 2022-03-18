A six-bedroom Victorian property situated in the Dublin suburban area of Dalkey is on the market for a handy €7 million.

The luxury mansion, known as "Sorrento", was built c.1860 and has been totally refurbished over the years and enjoys magical views over Coliemore Harbor in Dalkey, County Dublin. Built by James Milo Burke, the unique L-shaped design has been improved and extended over the years.

A discreet entrance with electric gates leads the way through a driveway and a neatly positioned circular flower bed with granite cobblestones and clipped hedging provides the perfect turning circle.

An abundance of sash windows, dormer windows, bay windows, a conservatory and a fully glazed wall to a sun terrace are positioned around the house to take full advantage of the stunning views over Coliemore Harbour, Dalkey Island and Sound, the Kish Lighthouse out as far as Howth.

Through the entrance porch is a welcoming reception hallway with wide oak stained floorboards, a Stanley wood burning stove and French doors opening out to the back garden.

The kitchen is described as being a truly special space and the owner has applied with more than just an eye for detail, a collection of truly impressive design touches which combine to create this impressive hub. A bay window with a window seat provides the perfect nook for informal dining.

Downstairs there is a formal drawing room, dining room, and a fully fitted Butler's Kitchen. There is a guest WC and a further shower room off a boot room with access to the garden at the side.

There are six double bedrooms in total, three are ensuite and a luxuriously appointed family bathroom. In addition, there is a home office on the second floor and a home gym that overlooks the sun terrace.

To the northeast of the property is a patio area complete with a hot tub. For sunseekers, there is a paved patio area off the orangery enjoying both the views provided through the glazed structure along with the perfect south-west facing orientation.

As with much of Dalkey and Killiney, Sorrento was originally built on a slope however the client has raised the lawns to ensure there is literally a level playing pitch ensuring it is family-friendly and you can enjoy complete privacy with mature shrubs around the perimeter.

An original Victorian greenhouse, which used to grow strawberries, peppers, tomatoes in its day awaits interpretation.

The property is listed by Sherry Fitzgerald for an asking price of €7,200,000/ $7,951,752. You can find out more information here.