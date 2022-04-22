Clonwyn House on St. Brendan's Street in Portumna, Co Galway is on the market via Sherry FitzGerald Madden realtors in partnership with The Connacht Property Auction.

Bidding for the property, which boasts nine bedrooms, will begin at €180,000. The date for the online auction is yet to be confirmed.

Sherry FitzGerald Madden realtors say they are delighted to bring this landmark licenced premises to the market in partnership with The Connacht Property Auction. (Please note there are a number of criteria that must be met for licence to be re-instated.)

Located on Portumna's main thoroughfare, Clonwyn House extendsto c.985m2. This substantial property comprises of a well laid out ground floor area with a traditional style bar, cafe, and function room/ nightclub area together.

The first- and second-floor areas comprise of nine en-suite bedrooms and four one-bedroom apartments.

Although in need of modernization, the sellers say that this property would make a perfect investment project, and is suitable for a host of uses.

Viewing is highly recommended and can be arranged through Sherry FitzGerald Madden.

The Connacht Property Auction group notes that this property is offered for sale by unconditional auction. The successful bidder is required to pay a 10% deposit and contracts are signed immediately on acceptance of a bid. The buyer will be granted 28 days from the date of exchange to complete the purchase. This property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price. Terms and conditions apply to this sale. Bids will start at €180,000.

About Portumna, Co Galway

Portumna is a market town in the southeast of County Galway, on the border with County Tipperary.

The town is located to the west of the point where the River Shannon enters Lough Derg. This historic crossing point over the River Shannon between counties Tipperary and Galway has a long history of bridges and ferry crossings.

On the west side of the town is Portumna Castle and its forest park.