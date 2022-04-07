This traditional thatched Irish cottage in County Clare is the perfect summer retreat.

Oran Uisce, a detached two-bedroom cottage situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in the Burren National Park, is on the market for €285,000 ($312,000).

The cottage is located in a spectacular location in Ballyvaughan and offers uninterrupted panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The property is entered through a traditional half-door and offers an ideal blend between tradition and modernity.

Read more These are the best dog-friendly holiday rentals in Ireland

The sitting room is bright and airy thanks to its vaulted ceiling with Velux windows and features a beautiful fireplace in its center.

A door leading off the sitting room takes guests to a pantry and dining area, while a well-equipped kitchen and shower room are located at the back.

The cottage also boasts a master bedroom complete with a vaulted ceiling and a second good-sized bedroom.

The property comes with full planning permission for an extension.

Beautifully crafted traditional stone walls make up the property's boundary.

The cottage is just a 2.5-mile drive from the scenic harbor village of Ballyvaughan, located on the famous Wild Atlantic Way.

The village contains shops, restaurants, pubs, and a famous country market, whilst also offering hill walking, pier jumping, and a wide array of historic sites and scenic beaches.

The property is just a short drive from the world-famous Cliffs of Moher and the Aillwee Caves, making it the perfect location for summers on the west coast of Ireland.

Listed by DNG Brian MacMahon, the cottage is a 45-minute drive from Galway City and a 40-minute drive from Ennis. Shannon Airport is an hour's drive away, while it is a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Dublin Airport.

Click here to find out more.