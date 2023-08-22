This seaside thatched cottage is in the heart of the Burren and is just an hour's drive from Shannon Airport. What a picturesque slice of Irish life.

Located in the coastal village of Ballyvaughan, in north County Clare, this 144 square meter, three bedroom, three bathroom, thatched cottage is on the market for $516,979 (€475).

Placed on the market by Murphy Gubbins Chartered Surveyors, the home is described as a "wonderful thatched cottage" that "sits in the village, overlooking Ballyvaughan Pier and Galway Bay with stunning views of the Burren Hills from the back garden".

The house is slightly elevated enhancing the stunning view. The village itself is full of great pubs and restaurants and is a hugely popular destination in the West of Ireland.

This pretty property, with a mature garden, is entered through a traditional farmhouse half-door. The real estate agents describe the house as "old Irish and modern luxury" inside.

The accommodation comprises of a spacious living room with an open fire, a sunroom that runs almost the length of the house, the kitchen, two double ensuite bedrooms on the ground floor and a twin bedroom upstairs.

The sunroom has views of the karst landscape of The Burren and the hills beyond. This L-shaped room gives access to the kitchen, dining and bar area.

Outside the property has ample off-road parking on its graveled wrap driveway with a walled-in elevated garden to the front and a beautifully maintained walled-in rear garden including a patio and barbeque.

The village, as of the 2011 census, has a population of 258. Until 1956, the area was classified as part of the West Clare Gaeltacht area. Today, the local economy relies mainly on tourism. There is a choice of numerous pubs, restaurants, shops, B&Bs, self-catering cottages and other amenities. Ballyvaughan is also located on The Burren Way, a long-distance walking trail.

The Burren is a huge attraction in the area with botanists and naturists visiting to roam the landscape of limestone pavements. Also of interest in the area are megalithic tombs such as the Poulnabrone Dolmen and ring forts such as Caherconnell Stone Fort, Ballyallaban Ringfort, and Cahermore Ringfort. Just 3.5 km to the south of Ballyvaughn are the Aillwee Caves, which is a paradise for cave explorers.

