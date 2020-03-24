Ever dreamed of owning a castle? Ever dreamed of moving to Ireland? Well, why not kill two birds with the one stone and do both with this idyllic Irish castle in Kerry?

If you have a spare €4.5 million lying around that is.

Situated in Kenmare in Kerry, An Culu Castle will leave a deep hole in your pockets, but it is like something out of a fairytale.

Featuring turrets, a moat, and a drawbridge, this contemporary castle will make you feel like you've taken a step back in time.

It features spectacular panoramic views of the nearby Caha Mountains and jawdropping views of the Kenmare Estuary as it meets the Atlantic Ocean.

The property is accompanied by a south-facing outdoor terrace area so tenants can fully enjoy the breathtaking views.

The six-bedroom castle boasts a similarly stunning interior.

Despite its grandiose exterior, it gives off a very comfortable and homely feeling.

The bedrooms are furnished in a typical Medival style, while the room is also bedecked in faux-Medival furniture.

There is a giant fireplace in the open-plan hallway and the sitting room comes complete with a huge sofa and polished wood-paneled walls.

Highly-polished cherry and oak wood is a feature seen throughout An Culu Castle and there is a gleam and a shine to almost every surface.

The castle's contemporary kitchen also boasts a variety of the slick, modern furniture. The kitchen is any chef's dream and allows a huge amount of natural light in through its many windows.

The castle also boasts a state-of-the-art music system and even has an elevator to take residents between floors.

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, maybe the large grotto-style indoor swimming pool will win you over.

The pool will make you feel like you are in a cavern and features a huge pool area, ideal for parties or for large families.

An Culu is situated on five acres of land right beside the Ring of Kerry, just outside the beautiful market town of Kenmare.

There are worse things to fantasize about.

