An international team of Celtic artists transformed Ballybunion Beach into a vast canvas this month, setting a new world record with a breathtaking 4,500-square-meter sand art creation. Guided by renowned sand artist Manu Froelich, the intricate knotwork masterpiece celebrated Ireland’s rich artistic heritage before the Atlantic tide swept it away just hours later.

Over 20 artists collaborated to set a new world record for the largest-ever Celtic knot sand art creation. The artists from as far away as Australia, Hawaii, Scotland, and the Isle of Man joined with Irish colleagues under the guidance of renowned Waterford-based sand artist Manu (Manolo Froelich).

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Manu hit Ballybunion Beach at low tide on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 6:30 AM to begin laying out his composition of fourteen interlaced triquetras, also commonly known as Trinity knots. Using stakes and strings like a draftsman’s compass, he drew arcs in the damp sand to guide the raking of the design.

Later, he was joined by artists and volunteers who had spent the previous three days attending the International Day of Celtic Art Conference in nearby Listowel. Using rakes, the artists followed Manu’s guidance. Raking the sand exposes the wetter, darker sand beneath the surface, which contrasts with the dry sand on the surface. First, they outlined the bands of the knotwork, carefully following the strict over-and-under alternation characteristic of authentic Celtic interlace. The second phase was to rake the negative space between the strands of knots, followed by shading the cord crossings, creating a beautiful woven effect. The final stage was the photography and video of the project.

In an interview with Nuacht TG4 Galway Irish language news, Manu said, “It was a glorious day with a perfect setting.”

The final size of the composition was 4,500 square meters or 48,000 square feet. This equals 1.1 acres. This is exactly the size of a regulation American football field.

The beach outing for the artists conference was nearly canceled due to poor weather forecasts made earlier in the week. The luck of the Irish prevailed, and Sunday was actually a picture-perfect day for enjoying the beach. Photos for this article were provided by Nick Davis, who accompanied a delegation of jewelers and artists from New York.

As the lines darkened while the artists raked out the sand, Davis became very excited about how the composition aligned, pointing towards the ruined tower of Ballybunion Castle. Davis said, “Very cool how Manu left it for us to discover this surprise on our own as design emerged.”

Ballybunion Beach is uniquely well-suited for sand art. The very clean light sand is surrounded by picturesque cliffs that offer excellent opportunities to view the creations from above. The Atlantic tides refresh and level the sand twice daily. This wonderful creation only lasted a few hours before the tide erased it.

What may well be the largest Celtic knot ever drawn will have a new life on a very small scale. Manu has given his blessing for Walker Metalsmiths to create a silver jewelry piece based on this original sand art design.

The International Day of Celtic Art is observed annually on June 9, the Feast Day of Collumcille, the early medieval Irish saint associated with the Book of Kells and several other foundational examples of Celtic art. Contemporary Celtic artists and friends of Celtic art have gathered for three international conferences on or near June 9. The first gathering was in Andover, NY, in 2019, followed by an event at the Saint Patrick’s Center in Downpatrick in 2023 and, most recently, at the Kerry Writers Museum in Listowel in 2026.