Claddagh Records is collaborating with IrishCentral to give one lucky reader the chance to win an Irish music bundle.

Formed in Ireland in 1959, Claddagh Records is your first stop for Irish traditional and folk music. In 2021 they launched their new online store and are dedicated to bringing the very best of Irish poetry, Irish music, and merchandise directly to their customers' doors. They proudly operate out of their home in Cecilia Street, Temple Bar.

The Claddagh Records music and poetry bundle includes:

Patrick Kavanagh vinyl

Rebel Irishwomen vinyl

Celtic Folkweave vinyl

Beauty an Oileáin CD

Learn more about what's inside the bundle ...

Patrick Kavanagh vinyl

Originally released on Claddagh Records in 1964, the album also features the only recording of the revered Irish poet reading his most celebrated poems. Now remastered and reimagined this new two-part album features the original recordings and Kavanagh’s poetry read by Bono, Hozier, Imelda May, Liam Neeson, Jessie Buckley, President Michael D. Higgins, Christy Moore, and many more to a truly wonderful music composition.

Rebel Irishwomen vinyl

To mark the 100 year anniversary of the Irish Free State, Claddagh Records are releasing Rebel Irishwomen. Originally released in 1966, the vinyl brought listeners into the personal experiences, recollections, and songs of three women who were particularly associated with the 1916 Rising. In addition to celebrating the rebel women, this new 2022 release also includes new interpretations of the music and songs heard in the original issue.

Celtic Folkweave vinyl

Originally released in 1974, Mick Hanly and Mícháel Ó Domhnaill’s Celtic Folkweave is considered one of the most seminal albums in the Irish folk music genre and features some of Ireland's most well-regarded traditional musicians.

Beauty an Oileáin CD

A CD archive selection of music and song from the Blasket Islands. Sung and played by some of the people who left the island in 1953 the earliest recording included goes back to 1957.

More about Claddagh Records

Based in Dublin's Temple Bar area, Claddagh Records was founded in 1959 by Garech Browne and Ivor Browne. Together they created a well-respected record label specializing in Irish traditional music and spoken word and recorded such iconic albums as Tommy Potts 'The Liffey Banks', Dolores Keane 'There was a maid' Chieftains 1,2 & 3 and many many more.

Before his death in 2018, Garech's wish was for Claddagh recordings to be accessible nationally and internationally to fans around the world.

Today the Browne family remains involved in the company, ensuring Garech's wish is fulfilled. They have come one step closer to achieving his dream with the launch of their new website.

You can find out more information about Claddagh Records on their website. You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.