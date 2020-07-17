“We are Wexford” features the people and places of the Model County.
Michael Fortune, an Irish folklorist and Wexford native, has brought the people of Co Wexford together in a new video to accompany his 2017 poem "We are Wexford."
Fortune, the man behind folklore.ie, told IrishCentral that he made his poem "into a little film over the past few months with support from the Arts Council with faces and places from all over Wexford in it.”
The video, shared on Fortune’s Facebook page on July 14, has received plenty of warm reactions and has already been viewed more than 71k times.
On his Facebook post, Fortune wrote: “And finally, here is my ‘We Are Wexford’ poem brought to life by 60 people from throughout County Wexford.
“Filmed on people’s phones between May and July, this film was commissioned by the Arts Council in May as part of their ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response Award.’
“Due to the lockdown, people worked remotely and picked a line of the poem and recorded it on their phones and sent it to me. Of the 400 videos received, these were the 60 videos chosen.
“So, if you have three minutes to spare, please sit down and watch this. As always, tag your friends and share far and wide. Up Wexford.”
Check out the lovely “We are Wexford” here from Michael Fortune:
We are Wexford - The People 💜💛 And finally, here is my ‘We Are Wexford’ poem brought to life by 60 people from throughout County Wexford. Filmed on peoples phones between May and July, this film was commissioned by the Arts Council in May as part of their ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response Award’. Due to the lockdown, people worked remotely and picked a line of the poem and recorded it on their phones and sent it to me. Of the 400 videos received, these were the 60 videos chosen. So, if you have 3 minutes to spare, please sit down and watch this. As always, tag your friends and share far and wide. Up Wexford.Publiée par Michael Fortune sur Mardi 14 juillet 2020
Featured in the video in order of appearance are: Nellie Fortune, Lea Miller, Maeve Townsend, May Murphy, Charlie Moore, George Lawlor, Maeve Ennis, Fintan Murphy, Ronan Lambert, Maggie Crosbie, Kay Butler, Mairead Mahon, Ger Byrne, Colm Doyle, Rosemary Hartigan, Patsy Tyrrell, Sean Moran, Kathleen O’Sullivan, Peg O’Connor, Owen Dunbar, Peter Earle, Alan Walker, Byron Jones, Larry Bates, Sinead O’Gorman, Thomas Connors, Gavin Byrne, Margaret Stafford, Leanne Mahon, Myles Courtney, Chris Mooney, Ailish Atkinson, Matt Murphy, Judy Pomeroy, Fionntan O Suilleabhain, John Dempsey, Paul Tobin, Damien Fitzhenry, Tom Cullen, Mairead Sinnott, James Mahon, William Culleton, Richard Warren, Karina Early, Luke Cosgrave, Tony Aspel, Willie Bolger, Tom Cloney, Christy Doyle, Pat Leacy, Larry Connors, Margaret Stamp, Anthony Cosgrave, Declan Flanagan, Renata Swist, Cosmin Gruia, Padraig Sinnott, Emiliano O Suilleabhain, Dawit Bakale, and Bobby Farrell.
Here are the words to "We are Wexford" written by Michael Fortune:
We are Wexford of hill and say
We are the ones where you’ll get the tay
We are the people of true good nature
We are of heart, “ah musha, craythur”
We are home-made strawberry vans
We are boy, girl, horse and hun
We are “how’s it going son?”
We are the closest to Shakespeare’s tongue
We are “ah stop lad, that’s some hot”
We are the place that the rest forgot
We are the home of the Wexford spud
We are owners of “that's quare good”
We are the men of the Macamores
We are descended from those Vikings “hoors”
We are of Strongbow and Le Gros
We are the mongrel sons of Doyle and Roche
We are of beach and forgotten strands
We are Frocken Sunday and ice cream vans
We are the sticks that the Mummers bang
We are Tone and Father Murphy’s men
We are the spot where St. Patrick landed
We are lads on phones, on big tractors
We are Planters from King William’s time
We are Norman towers with washing lines
We are strawberry pickers, each woman and man
We are traveller, and caravan
We are of ancient song and story fame
We are gammon “whidders”, “crush on feen”
We are the place where the magpie landed
We are from where JFK descended
We are the Whalens of Talamh an Éisc
We are the gringo shepherds of Buenos Aires
We are last of the east coast Gaels
We are the natives that didn’t sail
We are those who won’t lie down
We are the croppies that took on the crown
We are the Rackards and Tony Doran
We are the ditches where the ash was grown
We are broken hurls of different sizes
We are drive-in-bingos and games of 45
We are of the bow and the raheen
We are of things that were never seen
We are of Holy Wells and May Bushes
We are Dub caravans hidden in dunes and rushes
We are the vizzards on Hallowe’en
We are the blaggards that’ll make you scream
We are the Wedding Fool and the Christmas Mummer
We are the heat of a Wexford summer
We are the ones that you overtake
We are the head light flashers,that make you brake
We are of Bunclody and Taghmon,
We are rissoles, “battered or breadcrumbed, hun?”
We are the herrin’ men of Cahore
We are the mackerel catchers from Carnsore
We are the Polish girl in Lidl and Aldi
We are Roma fruit pickers from Enniscorthy
We are far from bended knee,
We are Wexford, true and free
We are of a story yet untold
We are the people, of the purple and gold.
