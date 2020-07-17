“We are Wexford” features the people and places of the Model County.

Michael Fortune, an Irish folklorist and Wexford native, has brought the people of Co Wexford together in a new video to accompany his 2017 poem "We are Wexford."

Fortune, the man behind folklore.ie, told IrishCentral that he made his poem "into a little film over the past few months with support from the Arts Council with faces and places from all over Wexford in it.”

The video, shared on Fortune’s Facebook page on July 14, has received plenty of warm reactions and has already been viewed more than 71k times.

On his Facebook post, Fortune wrote: “And finally, here is my ‘We Are Wexford’ poem brought to life by 60 people from throughout County Wexford.

“Filmed on people’s phones between May and July, this film was commissioned by the Arts Council in May as part of their ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response Award.’

“Due to the lockdown, people worked remotely and picked a line of the poem and recorded it on their phones and sent it to me. Of the 400 videos received, these were the 60 videos chosen.

“So, if you have three minutes to spare, please sit down and watch this. As always, tag your friends and share far and wide. Up Wexford.”

Check out the lovely “We are Wexford” here from Michael Fortune:

We are Wexford - The People 💜💛 And finally, here is my ‘We Are Wexford’ poem brought to life by 60 people from throughout County Wexford. Filmed on peoples phones between May and July, this film was commissioned by the Arts Council in May as part of their ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response Award’. Due to the lockdown, people worked remotely and picked a line of the poem and recorded it on their phones and sent it to me. Of the 400 videos received, these were the 60 videos chosen. So, if you have 3 minutes to spare, please sit down and watch this. As always, tag your friends and share far and wide. Up Wexford. Publiée par Michael Fortune sur Mardi 14 juillet 2020

Featured in the video in order of appearance are: Nellie Fortune, Lea Miller, Maeve Townsend, May Murphy, Charlie Moore, George Lawlor, Maeve Ennis, Fintan Murphy, Ronan Lambert, Maggie Crosbie, Kay Butler, Mairead Mahon, Ger Byrne, Colm Doyle, Rosemary Hartigan, Patsy Tyrrell, Sean Moran, Kathleen O’Sullivan, Peg O’Connor, Owen Dunbar, Peter Earle, Alan Walker, Byron Jones, Larry Bates, Sinead O’Gorman, Thomas Connors, Gavin Byrne, Margaret Stafford, Leanne Mahon, Myles Courtney, Chris Mooney, Ailish Atkinson, Matt Murphy, Judy Pomeroy, Fionntan O Suilleabhain, John Dempsey, Paul Tobin, Damien Fitzhenry, Tom Cullen, Mairead Sinnott, James Mahon, William Culleton, Richard Warren, Karina Early, Luke Cosgrave, Tony Aspel, Willie Bolger, Tom Cloney, Christy Doyle, Pat Leacy, Larry Connors, Margaret Stamp, Anthony Cosgrave, Declan Flanagan, Renata Swist, Cosmin Gruia, Padraig Sinnott, Emiliano O Suilleabhain, Dawit Bakale, and Bobby Farrell.

Here are the words to "We are Wexford" written by Michael Fortune: