Thanksgiving Eve, also known as Blackout Wednesday, has joined St. Patrick's Day among the top five biggest drinking nights of the year, according to police officers.

In the past, police have issued warnings ahead of Thanksgiving Eve (otherwise known as Blackout Wednesday), which they claim is worse than St. Patrick’s Day in terms of over-consumption of alcohol and drink driving.

“Drinksgiving,” the name sometimes given to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, has quickly become one of the biggest drinking nights of the year as college students and young adults return home to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Now established as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, the crowds on St. Patrick’s Day will look small in comparison to the Thanksgiving Eve parties.

“I'd put it up there with St. Patrick's Day,” a Pennsylvania police officer told TribLive.com, back in 2017.

“It's definitely busier than New Year's.”

“That's our biggest day of the year when it comes to people drinking alcohol and driving vehicles,” state police spokesperson Steve Limani said.

It is predicted that 50.9 million Americans will make a trip of 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In no particular order, the US tends to overindulge on alcohol on the following holidays:

New Year's Eve Christmas Fourth of July St. Patrick's Day Thanksgiving

Stay safe everyone and have a happy Thanksgiving!

How do you celebrate the night before Thanksgiving? Do you partake in Drinksgiving? Let us know what your family and friends get up to in the comments section.

