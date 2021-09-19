I have become obsessed with Chicken Pot Pie since moving to the United States, and it’s the perfect meal for a cold winter day. I promise this one will warm you right up!

Serves 6

Ingredients:

5 Chicken breasts, rib on, skin on

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large leeks, chopped

5 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

12 ounces baby portabella mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons tarragon, roughly chopped

1/3 cup all purpose flour

3 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup white wine, such as chardonnay

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 cups frozen peas

2 sheets puff pastry, defrosted

2 eggs, beaten in a bowl

Equipment:

6 - 8oz Ramekins

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F

Pat dry chicken breasts, lay on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Set aside, let cool, pull chicken from bone and cube into 1 inch pieces.

In a large pot or a dutch oven, over medium high heat, melt the butter. Add leeks and cook for about 8 minutes until well softened. (do not brown).

Add garlic, mushrooms and tarragon, stirring well for about 1 minute. Add flour and stir for another minute. Pour in chicken stock along with the wine. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for 3 - 5 minutes until the mixture has thickened. Season to taste.

Add in cream, peas and chicken, bring to a simmer for 2 minutes, cover and set aside.

Turn up oven to 400°F. Roll out pastry on a floured surface. Using the ramekin as a guide, cut out circles and place pastry circles on a baking sheet. Repeat until you have 6.

Brush pastry with egg wash. Bake in oven for 10-13 minutes or until golden brown.

Scoop chicken mixture into ramekins and top with baked puff pastry. ENJOY!