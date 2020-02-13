St. Patrick’s Festival 2020, Ireland’s biggest annual festival, reveals five great days and nights celebrating the nation’s treasures.

The program for the national St. Patrick’s Festival, March 13 to 17 2020, Dublin, has officially been unveiled and this year's theme is, SEODA - Treasures from Ireland.

The festival will celebrate Ireland’s rich heritage with a spectacular, world-class program showcasing both contemporary and traditional Ireland over five great days and nights.

St. Patrick’s Festival 2020 will feature a host of fun-filled family experiences, large-scale outdoor events, newly commissioned collaborative performances, a myriad of musical treats including two world premieres, as well as the magnificent National St. Patrick’s Festival Parade and an expanded four-day Festival Village and Food Market at Merrion Square, Dublin.

This years’ festival will offer a richly diverse program including ABAIR - a remarkable program of performances celebrating Ireland’s oral traditions, art exhibitions, poetry, and literary events, the all-new Festival After Dark club series, hidden Dublin tours and trails, an exciting Port to City Treasure Hunt, Céilí Mór, and so much more.

St. Patrick’s Festival 2020 invites the world to discover a vibrant, dynamic, contemporary Ireland, where heritage and tradition are proudly embraced. Through music and performance, art and theatre, film and literature, clubs, food, fun and community spirit, St. Patrick’s Festival will uncover Ireland’s great bounty of treasures and showcase them to the world.

To see the full program and highlights visit www.stpatricksfestival.ie.

Speaking at the launch, Susan Kirby, CEO of St. Patrick’s Festival, said: “This year’s Festival will present today’s culture creators and celebrate who and what our contemporary national treasures are, as well as taking pride in our traditions. 3,000 people will come together to create St. Patrick’s Festival 2020. Recent years have seen more than 500,000 attend the Festival Parade alone, and the economic benefit is in excess of €73 million.”

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon said: “As a boy, I remember coming into the Parade each year, and now our national festival has grown into a five-day extravaganza celebrating all that is great about Ireland today. We have so many modern-day treasures, people creating our contemporary culture each day and it’s fantastic that the festival will showcase these across five days and nights of fun and celebration."

Artists and performers set to take part in the diverse 2020 Festival Programme include Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Lisa Hannigan, This is How we Fly with Iarla O’Lionaird, Annie Mac, Kojaque, Soulé, Denise Chaila, Crash Ensemble, Mango X MathMan, Richard Egan, Dublin Gospel Choir, Mount Alaska, Bronagh Gallagher and many more, plus performances from international artists including Gruff Rhys, The Breath, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Aidan O’Rourke, and Jessy Lanza.

Talks and discussions during the Festival will feature Brendan Balfe, Dave Fanning, Marian Richardson, Deirdre O’Kane and more. Traditional performers and storytellers at the Festival will include Macdara Yeates, Landless, Doireann Glackin, Rosie Stewart, Liz Weir, Steo Wall, Eddie Lenihan and Dermot Bolger amongst many others.

The full St. Patrick’s Festival 2020 Programme is now available on the Festival website, where further event information, tickets, Festival news, information, and accessibility information can be found at www.stpatricksfestival.ie. For more follow #SPF2020 #StPatricksFestival.

