We take a look at the reasons to choose Ireland for permanent residency and how the Irish Immigrant Investor Programme can help.

When considering relocating abroad, there are many reasons why people are drawn to the option of Ireland. Located on the western edge of Europe, Ireland's natural beauty of vibrant green fields, moss-covered walls, quiet lakes, and hilltop walks is just one of the reasons Americans choose Ireland. It helps that we speak the same language and are a single flight away. When exploring residency options, the Irish Immigrant Investor Program with Reside in Ireland can help you take the first step in your future.

Top reasons why you should consider applying for the Irish Immigrant Investor Program with Reside in Ireland:

Thriving Economy - Ireland continues to demonstrate that it is the strongest European economy over the last decade and the Irish economy provides great opportunities for those looking to invest in a vibrant economy or further their careers in all sectors, in particular finance, academic research, medical sciences, and technology professions.

Connectivity - Ireland is the closest European country to the United States with New York, Boston, and Atlanta only a direct six-hour flight away. With the historical strong links between Ireland and the US, American travelers complete customs and border control in Irish airports and so return home as domestic flights, making travel much easier. The small but mighty island is also at the doorstep of the rest of Europe and the United Kingdom making it a fantastic launching point for traveling and exploring. As a committed member of the EU, Irish citizens enjoy the right to live and work anywhere in Europe. What’s more, under the Common Travel Area agreement with the UK, Irish citizens also enjoy the right to live and work in the UK.

Academic Excellence -Ireland has a world-class education system and is home to some of the best universities in the world at a fraction of the cost compared to America. There are nine different universities in Ireland - and each of them ranks in the top 5% of universities globally. In addition, there are Higher Education Institutions, offering a range of programs that directly lead to globally recognized, quality-assured qualifications. While free education is also available for pre, primary and secondary schools with options to choose the specific type of school.

Irish Life & Culture - Ireland is known as being one of (if not, the) friendliest, happiest countries in the world. Travelers from the US are assured of a warm welcome and will enjoy experiencing the ‘Craic’ - the Irish word for fun - for themselves! Ireland has managed to embrace all the benefits of modern living whilst still holding on to its ancient stories, mythology, music, and sense of community which is so prevalent in Irish culture. Living in Ireland you have the option to be surrounded by vibrant cities and towns with historical architecture, rich culture, and a reputation for excellent restaurants and food scene. According to the United Nations' Human Development Report, Ireland ranks 1st in the World.

