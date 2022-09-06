Irish names continue to be a popular choice for newborns in the US.

In 2021, Good Housekeeping reported that the US Social Security Administration (SSA) found that Harper was the most popular baby girl name with an Irish origin in the US in 2020.

The name, which is commonly a surname in Ireland but has developed into a first name in the United States, was the tenth most popular overall baby girl name in America in 2020.

Here are the SSA's 11 most popular Irish baby girl names (featuring three variations of the name Riley!)

Harper Nora Riley Kennedy Hailey Quinn Rylee Reagan Ryleigh Maeve Molly

Increasingly popular Irish girl names in the US

Data from the SSA also showed that Haisley is the fastest-growing name with Irish roots in the US. Meaning "hazel woods", the name jumped 382 places between 2019 and 2020.

Also growing in popularity in 2020 was the Irish name Murphy, which jumped 327 places. Like Harper, Murphy is commonly a surname in Ireland but has become an accepted first name in America in recent years.

Both Gael and Rowan are technically boys' names but are pretty gender-neutral and make their way into the SSA top ten.

The fastest-growing Irish names in the US:

Haisley Murphy Shay Cara Fallon Keily Lennon Kayleigh Gael Rowan

Unusual Irish girl names

The folks at Good Housekeeping were kind enough to feature IrishCentral's list of "50 beautiful Irish girls names and their meanings" in their 2021 rond up of Irish girls names.

IrishCentral's list of unique and traditional Irish names - with a pronunciation guide!

Aine (awn-ye) Aoibhinn (ee-van) Caoimhe (kwee-va) Clodagh (cloda Dearbhla (durv-la) Eimear (ee-mur) Fionnuala (fi-noola) Niamh (neev) Laoise (lee-sha) Mairead (mi-rade) Muireann (mweer-in) Orla (or-la) Oonagh (una) Roisin (ro-sheen) Sadhbh (sive)

*Originally published in 2021. Last updated in September 2022.