Renowned Irish language poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi has died at the age of 99.

Máire's family announced her death "with great sadness" in a statement.

“Máire passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening where she was cared for by her daughter Margaret,” the statement said.

“She has lived a remarkable life, in remarkable times among remarkable people."

Mhac an tSaoi was considered one of the most important Irish language scholars of her time. She received many prestigious awards throughout her distinguished career, including the Irish American Cultural Institute's O'Shaughnessy Poetry Award.

Mhac an tSaoi was also the first woman to be called to the bar in Ireland, as well as the first female Irish diplomat.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins described Mhac an tSaoi as a "woman of immense talents" and one of Ireland's most creative writers.

"She made a profound and distinctive contribution to our society in terms of literature, diplomacy, and above all poetry," Higgins said.

"Her fearless, powerful and intriguing personality led her to defy established convention and expectations in a unique way. A prolific writer she had a lifelong, and contagious, passion for the Irish language, and for the people of the Gaeltacht."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Mhac an tSaoi was one of the "great modern Irish poets".

"As Máire's family said, she lived a remarkable life as a former diplomat and poet," Martin said on Twitter.

"Without question, she was one of the great modern Irish poets. She leaves a wonderfully rich legacy that will last for generations."

Mhac an tSaoi is survived by her children Patrick and Margaret and her step-daughter Fedelma.

She was married to Irish historian and politician Conor Cruise O'Brien, who died in 2008, while her father Sean MacEntee was a prominent member of the anti-treaty IRA during the Civil War and a founding member of Fianna Fáil.