Registration is now open for the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) webinar "Irish Music and the Feis Musician" which will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 11 am EST.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is proud to present Irish Music and the Feis Musician where Fr, Ryan Duns SJ, of Maquette University and the National Chaplain of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, will be sharing his experiences as a Feis Musician.

Fr. Ryan Duns was a member of the Cleveland Comhaltas as a youth. He plays both tin whistle and piano accordion. Fr. Ryan has played at Feisianna and Oireachtas throughout the United States. His tin whistle tunes have been shared in sermons and student lectures. He is a remarkable musician and the Ladies AOH say they are honored to have him for this webinar.

Registration is now open for the free webinar which will be hosted via Zoom on February 19. You can register online here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Ladies AOH "Embracing Our Heritage" program

The goal of the Embracing Our Heritage program is to promote Irish heritage and identity in the United States with a variety of productions, with topics ranging from Irish music, language, Irish History, and Irish American History. This program of events is free to participate in, and marketed to the LAOH membership and Irish diaspora with the assistance of the Emigrant Support Program.

The Embracing Our Heritage program will be offering events for the next several months. For Irish Heritage Month in March, the Ladies AOH will be hosting two lectures online: the Irish Miners Memorial in Leadville, Colorado, and the Baltimore Irish and the Building of the First American Railroad.

On Saturday, March 5 at 11 am EST, Jim Walsh, professor and Irish Historian at the University of Colorado Denver, will discuss the Leadville Irish Miners Memorial. This Memorial is being developed to recognize the Irish Miners who are buried in unmarked graves in the Catholic Pauper section of Evergreen Cemetery. You can register in advance for this webinar online here.

On Saturday, March 26 at 11 am EST, Luke McClusker, Director of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum, will present Baltimore’s Irish and the Building of America’s First Railroad. You can register in advance for this webinar online here.

Visit the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians website for more information or you can follow them on Facebook.