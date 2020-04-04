Irish band Keywest has released a new song to raise funds for Irish frontline healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The song, called "Ordinary Superheroes," was released on Wednesday, April 1, and the Dublin-based band raised over €6,000 ($6480) for Heroes-Aid in the first three hours.

The newly-established non-profit organization was set up to raise funds to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE (Protective Personal Equipment) and other resources to keep frontline healthcare workers safe. The fund will also provide longer term psychological, educational and practical support for workers and their families who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

According to the band's YouTube page, Doug Leddin, a close friend of Keywest lead singer Andy Kavanagh, was listening to "Ordinary Superhero" and thought the sentiment of the song was appropriate to the COVID-19 emergency, where ordinary people are going to extraordinary lengths to help others.

“Doug and Andy spoke regularly on the phone during the crisis and in one particular conversation they discussed ways they might contribute something to help our heroes on the frontline. Doug raised his feelings about the song ‘Ordinary Superhero’ and how it could be a catalyst to capture what these brave men and women are dealing with.

“We hoped to capture the tenuous line between fear and bravery. The very brief inhale of breath before these seemingly ordinary people have to once again put themselves at great risk for the rest of us.

“They are playing a blinder for us and we need to do whatever they need us to do for them.”

According to the campaign's GoFundMe page, the music video features Dr Matthew O'Toole, Nurse Emma Coughlan, Paradmedic Steven Mangan, daughter Saoirse and actor Conor Bracken, "who are all playing their part in helping fight COVID-19."

You can donate to the Heroes-Aid campaign here.