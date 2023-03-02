*Editor's Note: Welcome to season two of Mike Farragher's "TAYSHT" series, his column and podcast exploring Irish America's culture and food. You can read the previous installment here.

Irish comedian Katie Boyle has earned a huge fanbase one laugh at a time. She also knows her way around social media, leveraging those platforms to amass new fans daily with quick funny shots of humor based on her observations about dating, growing up Irish, and making a living in her adopted homeland.

Boyle’s funny shots will go down perfectly at the Irish American Comedy Fleadh, an ambitious partnership between The Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey and the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival (DICFF).

“The Basie,” as it is affectionately nicknamed along the Jersey shore, will host a selection of eight short comedy films curated by filmmakers Mo O’Connell and Cathal Feeney, who are also co-founders of the DICFF. The Irish American Film Fleadh takes place Saturday, March 11 in Red Bank, New Jersey at 6:30 pm.

As someone who has been an audience member and a filmmaker attending this festival, I can safely guarantee a night of laughs from the sharpest comedic minds working in Ireland today!

We have teamed up with Count Basie in New Jersey and have sent 6 of our favourite Irish short comedy films to the U. S. of A!!!

There will be tonnes of craic to be had!! Get along to it on March 11th and enjoy comedian Katie Boyle too 💛💥😀https://t.co/kJnvqweVkK... pic.twitter.com/0nh4ANc6g7 — Dublin International Comedy Film Festival DICFF (@dublin_comedy) February 23, 2023

Boyle will be doing live sets in between the films; you can follow her on @katieboylecomic and as for the films, you can view trailers and purchase your tickets for the event online here.

Boyle joins the TAYSHT podcast to talk about the Irish American Film Fleadh, sharing the reactions to her set from her friends and family, and "The Shift,” a podcast she started in 2019 that brings humor to hot topics such as sex, dating, and communication on both sides of the Atlantic.

Check out the latest TAYSHT podcast, featuring Katie Boyle, here and over on Spotify:

