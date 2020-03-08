An Irishman on tour with a music group in America created a touching tribute to his late mother one month after her passing.

Denis Grindel, from Co Donegal, posted a video of him singing with the Choir of Man, the group he is touring the U.S with.

Prior to his mother Margaret’s death, the singer returned home and spent several weeks in Ireland. Margaret, a former teacher at St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, passed away after a short illness on January 30 at Letterkenny University Hospital, the Irish Mirror reports. Following her death, Grindel returned to the music tour in the U.S.

A month ago today we lay mum to rest. Its her anniversary months mind mass back home but I can’t be there as I’m with work in America but I wanted to commemorate the day with this song. It was one of mums favourites and we sang it by her graveside. With the help of my friends from The Choir Of Man we put together this arrangement. Forever in my heart Mum. “We’ll kneel and pray there for the ones who have gone, and hope that they’re proud of their wandering son” Publiée par Denis Grindel sur Samedi 29 février 2020

On March 1, he posted: "A month ago today we lay mum to rest.

"It's her anniversary months mind mass back home but I can’t be there as I’m with work in America but I wanted to commemorate the day with this song.

Read More: Spine-tingling version of "The Parting Glass" in tribute to Gay Byrne

"It was one of mums favourites and we sang it by her graveside. With the help of my friends from The Choir Of Man we put together this arrangement.

"Forever in my heart Mum.

"'We’ll kneel and pray there for the ones who have gone, and hope that they’re proud of their wandering son.'"