A dance school in County Cork has released a video showcasing their students performing at different landmarks along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, County Cork posted the video featuring 56 of their dancers, with different groups recording at the 15 Signature Discovery posts along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The video was released in support of Creative Ireland Cruinniú na nÒg 2021, a national day of free creativity for children and young people.

The dancers aged from six to twenty-four years old danced along to the enchanting version of ‘Song For Ireland’, recorded by musicians Abby Ní Loingsigh and Stephen O'Dea.

Choreographed by Karena Walsh, the young dancers performed by landmarks such as the Old Head of Kinsale, Inchdoney Beach, Timoleague Abbey and Downpatrick Head,

Speaking about the video, a spokesperson for the dance school said, "A huge thank you to all of our beautiful dancers and their fabulous parents who helped make this video possible."

The dance school has four locations and teaches different style dances from ballet, tap, modern to flamenco and Latin.