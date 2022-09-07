One American blog has named their ten favorite Irish names

Irish baby names have for a long time been popular amongst Americans, but a new wave of traditional Irish baby names has gained popularity.

MyDomaine, an American lifestyle and design blog, has chosen the top Irish baby names that they're "totally in love with."

“Irish baby names roll off the tongue beautifully, imbued with a whimsical, musical quality,” says MyDomaine.

And we agree!

Here are MyDomaine's favorite baby names - did your favorite make the list?

Aoife

Aoife is the Gaelic form of 'Eve' or 'Eva,' and is taken from the Gaelic word 'aoibh' meaning "beauty." In ancient Irish legend, Aoife was a warrior princess who became the lover of hero Cúchulainn.

Oisín

Means "little deer", and is derived from the Irish word os, meaning "deer," and is combined with a diminutive suffix. In Irish legend, Oisín was a warrior hero and a poet, the son of Fionn mac Cumhail.

Siobhán

The Irish form of the name Joan, this Irish girl's name means "God is gracious."

Fionn

This Irish boy's name means "fair" or "white". In ancient Irish legends, Fionn mac Cumhail was a hero.

Caoimhe

This Irish girls' name has the same root as the name 'Kevin,' and is derived from caomh meaning "gentle, beautiful, precious."

Declan

This Irish boy's name is thought to mean "man of prayer" or "full of goodness".

Saoirse

This Irish girl's name means "freedom" in Irish.

Reilly

Traditionally a surname in Ireland, this name can be used for girls or boys and means "courageous" or "valiant."

Róisín

This Irish female name means "little rose."

Ciarán

"Ciar" translates to "black" or "dark," and "-an" is a diminutive suffix, so Ciaran translates to "little dark one" or "little dark-haired one."

What's your favorite Irish baby name? Let us know in the comments!

