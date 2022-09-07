One American blog has named their ten favorite Irish names
Irish baby names have for a long time been popular amongst Americans, but a new wave of traditional Irish baby names has gained popularity.
MyDomaine, an American lifestyle and design blog, has chosen the top Irish baby names that they're "totally in love with."
“Irish baby names roll off the tongue beautifully, imbued with a whimsical, musical quality,” says MyDomaine.
And we agree!
Here are MyDomaine's favorite baby names - did your favorite make the list?
Aoife
Aoife is the Gaelic form of 'Eve' or 'Eva,' and is taken from the Gaelic word 'aoibh' meaning "beauty." In ancient Irish legend, Aoife was a warrior princess who became the lover of hero Cúchulainn.
Oisín
Means "little deer", and is derived from the Irish word os, meaning "deer," and is combined with a diminutive suffix. In Irish legend, Oisín was a warrior hero and a poet, the son of Fionn mac Cumhail.
Siobhán
The Irish form of the name Joan, this Irish girl's name means "God is gracious."
Fionn
This Irish boy's name means "fair" or "white". In ancient Irish legends, Fionn mac Cumhail was a hero.
Caoimhe
This Irish girls' name has the same root as the name 'Kevin,' and is derived from caomh meaning "gentle, beautiful, precious."
Declan
This Irish boy's name is thought to mean "man of prayer" or "full of goodness".
Saoirse
This Irish girl's name means "freedom" in Irish.
Reilly
Traditionally a surname in Ireland, this name can be used for girls or boys and means "courageous" or "valiant."
Róisín
This Irish female name means "little rose."
Ciarán
"Ciar" translates to "black" or "dark," and "-an" is a diminutive suffix, so Ciaran translates to "little dark one" or "little dark-haired one."
What's your favorite Irish baby name? Let us know in the comments!
* Originally published in 2019. Updated in 2022.
Comments