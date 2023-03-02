Ireland's most popular baby names overall for 2022 were recently revealed to be Jack for boys and Emily for girls.
However, looking a bit closer at the data compiled by Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO), it's clear to see that there are some unexpected variations when you consider Ireland's most popular baby names for 2022 on a county-by-county basis.
For instance, the name Siun for girls was amongst the most popular in Co Kerry, while Tadhg for boys was amongst the most popular in Co Wexford.
There were 8,982 distinct new-born names registered in Ireland in 2022, according to the CSO, which only covers the 26 counties in the Republic.
While the CSO provided a breakdown of Ireland's most popular names by county, some counties were further analyzed by their cities, including Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.
Commenting on the regional breakdown of Ireland's most popular baby names for 2022, Seán O’Connor, Statistician in the Vital Statistics Section of the CSO, said: "Noah was the top or joint top boys’ name in 10 locations which includes areas such as Donegal and Cork City.
"While Muhammad was ranked 86th nationally in 2022 with a total of 72 births registered, in Galway City it was the most favoured.
"Emily was the most chosen girls’ name in five areas which were South Dublin, Dublin City, Westmeath, Cork County, and Donegal.
"Mia and Millie were joint first choice in Sligo while they ranked 8th and 19th nationally."
The most popular baby names by city and county in 2022.
See the national ranks in the Irish Baby Names 2022 release: https://t.co/ROehZXYnt4#CSOIreland #Ireland #VitalStatistics #VitalStats #Births #IrishBabiesNames #BoysNames #GirlsNames #babynames pic.twitter.com/YklMFui0bD— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) February 24, 2023
Here are the most popular baby names in Ireland for 2022 by county:
Carlow
- Jack
- Lily
Cavan
- Rían
- Olivia
Clare
- Jack
- Fiadh
Cork
- Cork County - Jack, Emily
- Cork City - Noah, Freya
Donegal
- Charlie, Noah
- Emily
Dublin
- Dublin City - Jack, Emilly
- Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown -Jack, Olivia
- Fingal - Jack, Noah, Olivia
- South Dublin - Jack, Ellie, Emily, Lily
Galway
- Galway County - Jack, Éabha
- Galway City - Muhammad, Lily, Saoirse
Kerry
- Jack, Noah
- Croiá, Ellie, Freya, Grace, Siún
Kildare
- Noah
- Grace
Kilkenny
- Jack
- Emma
Laois
- Cillian, Jack
- Fiadh
Leitrim
- James
- Grace
Limerick
- Limerick County - Jack, Fiadh, Sophie
- Limerick City - Jack, Zoey
Longford
- Cillian
- Anna
Louth
- Noah
- Grace
Mayo
- Jack
- Éabha
Meath
- Jack
- Fiadh
Monaghan
- Jack
- Grace
Offaly
- Jack
- Grace
Roscommon
- Jack
- Grace, Saoirse
Sligo
- Noah
- Mia, Millie
Tipperary
- Jack
- Anna
Waterford
- Waterford County - Harry, James, Grace
- Waterford City - Noah, Grace
Westmeath
- Noah
- Emily
Wexford
- Conor, Ollie, Patrick, Tadhg
- Fiadh
Wicklow
- Noah
- Isla
