Ireland's most popular baby names overall for 2022 were recently revealed to be Jack for boys and Emily for girls.

However, looking a bit closer at the data compiled by Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO), it's clear to see that there are some unexpected variations when you consider Ireland's most popular baby names for 2022 on a county-by-county basis.

For instance, the name Siun for girls was amongst the most popular in Co Kerry, while Tadhg for boys was amongst the most popular in Co Wexford.

There were 8,982 distinct new-born names registered in Ireland in 2022, according to the CSO, which only covers the 26 counties in the Republic.

While the CSO provided a breakdown of Ireland's most popular names by county, some counties were further analyzed by their cities, including Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.

Commenting on the regional breakdown of Ireland's most popular baby names for 2022, Seán O’Connor, Statistician in the Vital Statistics Section of the CSO, said: "Noah was the top or joint top boys’ name in 10 locations which includes areas such as Donegal and Cork City.

"While Muhammad was ranked 86th nationally in 2022 with a total of 72 births registered, in Galway City it was the most favoured.

"Emily was the most chosen girls’ name in five areas which were South Dublin, Dublin City, Westmeath, Cork County, and Donegal.

"Mia and Millie were joint first choice in Sligo while they ranked 8th and 19th nationally."

Here are the most popular baby names in Ireland for 2022 by county:

Carlow

Jack

Lily

Cavan

Rían

Olivia

Clare

Jack

Fiadh

Cork

Cork County - Jack, Emily

Cork City - Noah, Freya

Donegal

Charlie, Noah

Emily

Dublin

Dublin City - Jack, Emilly

Dun Laoghaire / Rathdown -Jack, Olivia

Fingal - Jack, Noah, Olivia

South Dublin - Jack, Ellie, Emily, Lily

Galway

Galway County - Jack, Éabha

Galway City - Muhammad, Lily, Saoirse

Kerry

Jack, Noah

Croiá, Ellie, Freya, Grace, Siún

Kildare

Noah

Grace

Kilkenny

Jack

Emma

Laois

Cillian, Jack

Fiadh

Leitrim

James

Grace

Limerick

Limerick County - Jack, Fiadh, Sophie

Limerick City - Jack, Zoey

Longford

Cillian

Anna

Louth

Noah

Grace

Mayo

Jack

Éabha

Meath

Jack

Fiadh

Monaghan

Jack

Grace

Offaly

Jack

Grace

Roscommon

Jack

Grace, Saoirse

Sligo

Noah

Mia, Millie

Tipperary

Jack

Anna

Waterford

Waterford County - Harry, James, Grace

Waterford City - Noah, Grace

Westmeath

Noah

Emily

Wexford

Conor, Ollie, Patrick, Tadhg

Fiadh

Wicklow