We're delighted to reveal the front cover of the history-making anniversary issue of Ireland of the Welcomes, the world’s largest and oldest Irish interest magazine.

Ireland of the Welcomes, IrishCentral's sister publication, is celebrating its 70th birthday this month. Since its first edition in May 1952, six editions have been produced every year. The cover of this special anniversary issue is a homage to the original May 1952, featuring a dream-like shot of Errigal mountain in County Donegal.

Sign up here to Ireland of the Welcomes online by May 15th to ensure you receive the special anniversary issue / Copies will also be available in Barnes & Noble and newsstands throughout North America and Canada. Click here to find your nearest stockist.

Ireland of the Welcomes is commemorating its platinum celebration by opening its library of past issues highlighting famous photo essays on Irish land and landmarks, and original articles from noted contributors, such as Patrick Kavanagh, John Hinde, and Seán Ó Faoláin.

Inside the special issue, readers will find one-of-kind incredible articles such as painter Paul Henry celebrating the beauty of the west of Ireland, author Brendan Behan celebrating the wonder of a Kerry accent, poet Patrick’s Kavanagh musing on County Monaghan, and many more treasures from our past as well as musings in the present on the past 70 years.

“It’s a wonderful thought that generations of subscribers have been reading our magazine throughout the decades,” Kate Hickey, CEO of Irish Studio Media Publishing said. “We’re proud to continue producing a travel, history and culture magazine that brings a little bit of Ireland into our subscriber’s homes.”

The magazine has long been famous for its insightful and unique photography of historical moments and monuments that shaped Ireland’s traditions which today remains a favorite with its subscribers.

Tourism Ireland’s Executive Vice President of North American and Australia/New Zealand, Alison Metcalfe said “Tourism Ireland is delighted to sponsor the 70th Anniversary Issue of Ireland of the Welcomes. The magazine has played an integral part in Ireland’s successful tourism journey over the last seven decades and has inspired many international travelers to visit the island of Ireland during this time. Tourism Ireland is proud to be a long-standing partner.”

Executive Chairman Liam Lynch said "To mark the 70th anniversary of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine is an amazing honor for Irish Studio Media but more than that it is a celebration of our deep-rooted relationship with the Irish community all around the world.

Irish Studio Media, the owner of Ireland of the Welcomes, is a leading proponent of Irish business concerns and is the proprietor of Irish Central, the leading Irish digital media company in North America as well as the Irish Heritage Tree Program and the Irish Central Box Initiative.