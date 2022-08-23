Whether you're looking to armchair travel or you have plans to visit Ireland, these richly illustrated journals are the perfect companions.

Author and artist Leslie Lee explores the homelands, history, and culture of Ireland with her illustrated travel memoirs. These aren’t traditional travel guides, but are informative, personal glimpses into the Celtic world that are designed to inform travelers as they head on their adventure.

While in Ireland you may find yourself looking for the answers to many questions - Where are we now? How do we go around a four-lane roundabout? Is this raincoat waterproof? Leslie's charming journal entries provide essential information that will enrich your visit while also being interwoven with a visual feast of illustrations and hand-drawn maps.

Leslie's Field Guide to Ireland

This pocket-sized field guide is packed with information travelers to the Emerald Isle will be glad to keep at hand— timelines, tips on pronouncing Irish, travel packing and driving on the left, and it’s loaded with hand-illustrated charts and maps.

We Are the Land: Ireland

If you love Ireland or always wanted to visit, this is a great place to start. Join Leslie on a deep exploration of the history and culture, and an adventuresome romp across the landscape in search of her Irish ancestry. Includes a useful appendix of packing tips, pronunciation, place names maps, timelines, and more.

The Hole Made by a Waterfall

In this sequel, Leslie settles in Dingle, Co Kerry for the month of November to explore ancient sites along wild cliffs and bays or read Irish history by the fire in her harborside apartment after sampling fine restaurants and lively music-filled pubs. On a later trip, she moves to the tiny town of Schull in West Cork to search for information on her maternal ancestry there and to explore this beautiful and remote corner of the land.

Six Degrees of Latitude, Travel Tales of Scotland and Ireland

Leslie weaves insights into ancient Celtic history, clans, DNA, territories, and whisky distilleries. She recounts her journey traveling through the legendary Scottish Highlands, clambering up mountain trails, meandering down one-lane roads, pony trekking the hills, and shooting clay skeet on the moors.

You can purchase Leslie Lee’s Irish books, artwork, and gifts on her website here.