Inspired by the spiritual traditions of Ireland, Sligo-based singer-songwriter Rainbow Starlight composed a powerful melody for one of Ireland’s best-loved ancient prayers, ‘Sé Do Bheatha a Mhuire’ ('Hail Mary').

Rainbow Starlight says: “We have experienced many waves of imperial and religious conquest in Ireland and despite concerted efforts to remove the essence of the Feminine from the collective psyche, the spiritual connection of the Irish people to the nurturing energy of the feminine has always endured.

"During pre-Christian times this was expressed as a deep appreciation for the cycles of nature and Irish Goddesses such as Brigit and Maebh. In our more recent history, it has manifested as a continued reverence for Mother Mary and St. Brigid.”

It is the enduring connection of the Irish people to the Feminine that Rainbow Starlight wanted to represent with this song.

Pól Brennan, a member of the family band Clannad, says “One of the reasons we have lost our way in the world today is because we have lost our connection to the Feminine.”

A shared wish united the trio for healing and harmony in the world, each bringing their unique musicality and essence to craft this stunning piece.

The video and song work beautifully together to bring forth the golden thread of the Feminine that runs through Ireland’s ancient past and present alike.

‘Ón Mháithair’ (‘From the Mother’) was recorded live in the Chapel of Ease, Dublin during the Winter Solstice of 2020 and was shot on the sacred mountain of Knocknarea, County Sligo, where Queen Maebh’s Tomb lies on the summit.

You can watch the simply stunning ‘Ón Mháithair’ here:

Here are the words to the "Hail Mary" / "Sé Do Bheatha a Mhuire" in Irish (as Gaeilge):

Sé do bheatha, a Mhuire,

atá lán de ghrásta,

Tá an Tiarna leat.

Is beannaithe thú idir mná,

Agus is beannaithe toradh do bhroinne; Íosa.

A Naomh-Mhuire,

a Mháthair Dé,

guigh orainn na peacaigh,

anois, agus ar uair ár mbáis.

* Originally published in June 2021 and updated in August 2023.