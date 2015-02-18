This Wednesday, Feb 26, is Ash Wednesday went Catholics traditional give something their fond up for 40 days as penance. What would you give up?

Wednesday and marks the beginning of the Catholic observance before Easter, known as Lent. During this 40-day period, it’s traditional to give something, you’re fond of, up as penance. A common one is to give up sweet things or often people use Lent as a second chance to come good on their New Year’s resolutions.

In the era of new technology, an online Lent Tracker has been established that gathers information from Twitter. It seems that chocolate, alcohol, social networks, and sweets are the clear winners but some really weird choices made the list such as “you”, “Tony Abbott”, “being a muggle” and more.

For the whole list check out the Lent Tracker here.

Here’s a list of the top ten things people will give up this Lent:

1. Chocolate

2. Alcohol

3. Twitter

4. Social networking

5. Sweets

6. School

7. Meat

8. Swearing

9. Coffee

10. Fast food

* Originally published in 2015.