Gaelic Storm is set to play not one but two sets of live Irish music as part of their ticketed live stream “Halfway to St. Pat’s” event, presented by Ciderboys, on September 17.

The band, who is currently writing and recording their 14th studio album, says Thursday's live stream is “making up for the celebration we all missed in March so it’s gonna be a ridiculous ExtravaGANZA!!”

The Halfway to St. Pat's live stream, which kicks off at 8 pm EST on September 17, will also feature special appearances from The High Kings, Carbon Leaf, and a performance from Trinity Irish Dance School.

And, yes, there will be a beer-chugging contest as well!

While tickets for Gaelic Storm’s “Halfway to St. Pat’s” live stream show are $20, there are several other ticket bundles available online here.

Happy to announce Ciderboys will be the official sponsor of the HALFWAY TO ST. PAT'S LIVESTREAM on 9/17! Who wants some... Publiée par Gaelic Storm sur Mardi 8 septembre 2020

About Gaelic Storm

Gaelic Storm, who has seven #1 Billboard World Music Chart Albums under its belt, reached new levels of fame when their tune "Irish Party in Third Class" was featured in the 1997 blockbuster hit "Titanic." The song has since been RIAA Diamond Certified.

It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it’s best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them.”

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. “You have to see us live. We are the true working-mans’ band,” says Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

The dedication to live shows date all the way back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film Titanic (where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class”). This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Looking to the future, Gaelic Storm is excited about what lies ahead. They’ve added a new fiddle player, Katie Grennan, and she has affectionately become the “purple squirrel” of the band, meaning she is the perfect new addition. Pete Purvis who joined the band in 2005 said, “With the addition of Katie, the band has never sounded better, we’re gelling on a whole new level, and the idea of sharing these new songs with our fans is exciting!”