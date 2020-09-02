If you love Irish food as much as we do, you are going to love this! To celebrate their launch, Ireland's Artisan Pantry is giving three IrishCentral readers the chance to win delicious boxes of artisan Irish food goodies!

Ireland's Artisan Pantry and IrishCentral are giving away a three-month subscription and two food gift boxes to those who enter below.

What is Ireland's Artisan Pantry?

Ireland's Artisan Pantry offers one of the best ways to discover new foods and snacks from local Irish food producers.

Starting at €44.99 a month (plus shipping), Ireland's Artisan Pantry will send you a monthly box of full-size products from local Irish makers delivered to your door. Products include jams, honey, relishes, chocolates, sweets, crackers, crisps, biscuits, cakes, and more.

This is a great way to discover new Irish brands that you would only find by visiting a local farmer's market in Ireland.

A subscription or once-off box can make an incredible gift for a friend or family member who loves Ireland and misses the taste of home.

What's more, each box features makers and foods from a different Irish region and is brimming with recommendations on the region's top culinary experiences and attractions.

What will you win?!

Ireland's Artisan Pantry and IrishCentral are giving away three prizes!

The main prize is a three-month subscription for Ireland's Artisan Pantry.

The two runners-up prizes are a once-off Ireland's Artisan Pantry gift box.

To win enter your information below:

What to expect?

This month's prize features food from Ireland's "Culinary Capital" of County Cork, located along the Wild Atlantic Way. It includes six delicious hard-to-find Irish food products. The winner can look forward to enjoying:

- Dark-chocolate and raspberry bites from Seymours of Cork. This delicate shortbread is made using real Irish butter, raspberry extract, coconut, and Belgian dark-chocolate to deliver a sensational finish. Philip O'Connor makes the biscuits by hand using fresh butter from the cows on his family farm.

- Wild Irish seaweed pesto by Claire O'Sullivan of WASI. Founder Claire's great-grandmother lived to 103 and her grandmother to 100, attributing their longevity to the healing power of seaweed. Her hard-harvested seaweed pesto is delicious with baked fish, crackers, and cheese or mixed through pasta.

- Chai and chili chocolate created by Allison Roberts of Exploding Tree Chocolate. This bean-to-bar chocolate is made from 100% fair trade cocoa and coconut sugar bought directly from farming cooperatives in developing countries.

- Joe's Farm Crisps are delicious crisps made by Joe and his family from the vegetables on their farm. These vegetable crisps are a mix of carrot, parsnip, and beetroot crisps, or mixed potato (purple, pink and white). There are only five ingredients used to make these pure Irish crisps.

- Hassett's Bakery Emmental Cheese Crackers need to be tasted to be believed. The crackers are made from free-range eggs sourced locally in Cork. These melt in the mouth crackers are part of a much wider range of crackers and biscuits produced by Michael Hassett's Bakery.

- Vanilla flavored Fudge is made by Mella’s Fudge in the coastal town of Bantry. Mella started making traditional Irish fudge for her local sweet shop as a schoolgirl. Today her fudge is made using locally produced Irish butter from the lush pastures of West Cork and contains a minimum 70% cocoa Belgian chocolate.

For more information visit www.irelandsartisanpantry.com.