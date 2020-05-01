From the experts at the Irish Whiskey Museum in Dublin a surefire guide to making a delicious whiskey sour.

As we all stay safe at home and flatten the curve, IrishCentral is hosting a series of Happy Hours to keep our spirits up and what better way than with a cocktail hour, in partnership with the Irish Whiskey Museum, in Dublin.

Irish whiskey, a global phenomenon, is booming, and right in the center of Dublin, across from Trinity College, the Irish Whiskey Museum celebrates the history and current renaissance of "uisce beatha", aka the water of life.

The Irish Whiskey Museum opened its doors in, November 2014 and, since opening, the growth of the whiskey industry in Ireland continues apace. In 2013, there were only four distilleries in operation and five visitor centers on the island. Now there are 24 working distilleries, with another 29 in planning. The Irish Whiskey Museum being independent of all distilleries offers visitors the opportunity to taste and experience some of the many varieties of whiskey on offer.

Below is their guide to making the perfect whiskey sour. The oldest historical reference to whiskey sours was in a Wisconsin newspaper in 1870. The cocktail is made by mixing whiskey, lemon juice, sugar, and optionally, a dash of egg white. Here is the Irish Whiskey Museum's take.

Whiskey Sour recipe

Old fashion glass - chilled

Ingredients

- 35.5ml Irishman Founders Reserve

- 20ml egg white

- 20ml lemon juice

- 20ml sugar syrup

- Angostura bitters to garnish

Method

1. Add whiskey, lemon, EW & SS to shaker, add ice. Hard shake for 45 seconds.

2. Single strain to remove ice.

3. Dry shake for a further 20 seconds.

4. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.

5. Garnish 3 dots of bitters-use toothpick to design.

For more information visit www.IrishWhiskeyMuseum.ie.