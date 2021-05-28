Memorial Day is just around the corner and it's time to start brainstorming what you're going to cook up for your friends and family on May 31.

Guinness has a wide variety of delicious recipe ideas, food and drink pairings, and they know the importance of pairing the right Guinness beer with your meal.

Why does the right food and drink pairing make a meal more enjoyable?

Picking a drink that complements your chosen meal can help bring out the best flavors and ingredients in a dish

Guinness understands why it's essential to pick the right beer to go with your food. That's why they've put together some meal inspirations and what beer they think works best.

Mouth-watering Guinness inspired recipes for this Memorial Day:

The perfect combo! Guinness beef burger recipe for barbecue season

Ingredients:

- 2 lb minced beef

- 50 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

- 1 oz bread crumbs

- Splash of Tabasco sauce

- Sprig of fresh thyme chopped

- Splash Worcestershire sauce

- Salt and pepper

Method:

In a bowl mix all ingredients together until all mixed through. Do not over mix. Mold into the desired size. Grill on both sides.

Keep it light this summer with this Guinness-cured salmon recipe

Ingredients:

1 kg fresh skinless salmon

The rind & juice of 2 lemons

The rind & juice of 1 lime

1 oz coriander seeds

100g salt

50g sugar

50g chopped fresh dill

1 bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

Method:

Place lemon rind, lime, dill, the coriander seeds with the

salt, sugar, and the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout into a blender

and liquidize.

Pour over the side of salmon and cure in the

fridge for no less than for 48 hrs making sure to turn the

salmon every 12 hrs.

Once the salmon is cured, slice thinly

and at an angle. Tip: Serve with Guinness bread.

The perfect BBQ Guinness chicken recipe for summer

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 broiling/frying chicken (about 3 lbs) cut into serving pieces

1 bottle of Guinness

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon dark molasses

1/8 teaspoon red pepper sauce

Method:

Rub seasoned salt evenly over chicken. Arrange chicken in single layer in shallow 2-quart baking dish.

Mix remaining ingredients in small bowl; pour over chicken pieces. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight; turn chicken over several times during marinating.

Preheat coals in outdoor barbecue. Remove chicken from marinade; reserving marinade. Arrange chicken, skin-side up, on cooking rack 5-7 inches above hot coals. Cook until underside of chicken is dark brown, 20-25 minutes. Brush it with marinade.

Turn chicken over; brush chicken with marinade. Cook until underside of chicken is dark brown, 20-25 minutes longer. Turn chicken over; continue cooking until chicken is fork tender, 5-10 minutes longer, brushing often with marinade. Serve hot or cold.

You can find more great Guinness inspired recipes here.

Have a happy and safe Memorial Day!