In 2018, pubs in Ireland opened on Good Friday for the first time since a ban on selling alcohol on the religious holiday was lifted! Here's a look inside Ireland's pubs as people celebrate the end of the ban.

On January 25, 2018, the Dáil (Irish Parliament) passed with all-party support a bill that overturned the 90-year-long ban on alcohol being sold in Ireland on Good Friday, which is a national holiday.

On Good Friday last year, pubs across Ireland opened their doors legally for the first time, and from the looks of things, it was one big party. Here are the highlights.

One of the first Good Friday pints was pulled at Slattery's in Dublin City center at 7 am - a tad early by normal standards, but you only live once (that's a funny thing to say on Good Friday!).

Brian Conlon from Slattery’s pub pulls one of the first legal pints at 7am this Good Friday morning. The ban on selling alcohol on this day was lifted in January #historic #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Z8EPTe5PKu — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) March 30, 2018

Some patrons made sure to enjoy their Good Friday pints with a well-balanced breakfast:

Shane McShea was the first customer @SlatterysBar to tuck into a ‘fry and a pint’ shortly after 7am today #GoodFriday The ban on the sale of alcohol has been lifted after 91 years pic.twitter.com/ATDStapfAG — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) March 30, 2018

At The Classroom Bar in Lismore, Waterford, one man did the classic pint + creme egg pairing:

In Cork, Maura Hallinan, Ireland's oldest pub landlady at an impressive 98 years of age, was behind the bar from 4 pm.

"Since 1968 I've been pulling pints and this is the first year that I can open," she told Cork's Red FM.

Americans, who are very accustomed to pubs being open on Good Friday, also joined in on the fun:

Some Irish had a hard time adjusting to this new reality:

First Legal Pub Drinks In Ireland On Good Friday !! Posted by Walt O'Keeffe on Friday, March 30, 2018

This Castlebar publican had a thoughtful take on the historic moment:

HISTORY is being made in the licenced trade around the country today as public houses are permitted to open on Good Friday due to a change in legalisation. We dropped down to Byrne's Pub on Main Street in Castlebar this afternoon to record the moment for posterity and get the views of publican Mick Byrne on the law change. Posted by The Connaught Telegraph on Friday, March 30, 2018

And others thought the pubs were sparse in comparison to the crowds at the illegal "lock-ins" on Good Fridays past:

But according to the Vintners Federation of Ireland, a publican’s group, the law change could generate up to €40m in sales, and €6.8m for the exchequer.

