Just in time for happy hour, learn how to make a delicious Old Fashioned with Irish whiskey from the experts at Dublin's Irish Whiskey Museum.

In these days of social distancing, little rituals that mark the passage of time and bring us some comfort and joy are especially important. IrishCentral is hosting a series of Happy Hours to keep our spirits up, and what better way than with a cocktail hour, in partnership with the Irish Whiskey Museum, in Dublin.

Located right in the heart of Dublin City, across from Trinity College, the Irish Whiskey Museum celebrates the history of "uisce beatha", aka the water of life, and its recent status as a global phenomenon.

It's a timely moment for the world's first museum dedicated to Irish whiskey. When the museum opened in 2014, you could count the number of operating distilleries and visitor centers on the island of Ireland on one hand. Now there are 24 working distilleries, with another 29 in planning. The Irish Whiskey Museum, being independent of all distilleries, offers visitors the opportunity to taste and experience some of the many varieties of Irish whiskey.

The Old Fashioned cocktail was first invented in Louisville, Kentucky in the 1880s before making its way to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, where it became famous. It is simple yet delicious, made by muddling sugar and bitters with whiskey and garnishing with a twist of citrus rind.

Here's the Irish Whiskey Museum's take:

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned recipe Just in time for happy hour, learn how to make a delicious Old Fashioned with Irish whiskey from the experts at Dublin's Irish Whiskey Museum. Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mercredi 6 mai 2020

Old fashioned glass, chilled

Brown sugar ( 1 teaspoon)

Angostura bitters (2 dashes)

50ml (approx 1.5 oz) of Copper Pot

Instructions:

1. Add sugar, whiskey, and bitters into stirring glass w ice.

2. Stir with bar spoon to dissolve sugar and melt the ice. Approx 20 stirs. Taste test

3. Add fresh ice, Stir again & test.

4. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

5. Garnish with an orange twist, twist to release oils over rim of glass.

For more information visit www.IrishWhiskeyMuseum.ie.

