Create the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas with Neven Maguire's golden crunch roast potatoes recipe.

Neven Maguire's golden crunch roast potatoes recipe

Serves: 8-10 people

Ingredients:

- 1.5kg of floury potatoes, such as Rooster, Desiree, King Edward or Maris Piper

- 4 tbsp James Whelan beef dripping

- Sea salt

- Handful of fresh rosemary sprigs (optional).

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F/gas mark 5).

Wash and peel the potatoes, reserving the peel. Cut the potatoes in half or into quarters, depending on their size. Put them in a large pan of salted boiling water along with the peel – it’s easiest if you can put this in a muslin-infusing bag. Parboil for 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the beef dripping in a large roasting tin and put it into the oven to heat. Drain the potatoes and discard the peel, then put them back in the pan and shake gently to rough up the edges. Take the roasting tin out of the oven and put it on the hob over gentle heat. Put the potatoes in one by one – they should sizzle as they hit the pan – and baste all over. Season with salt.

Roast in the oven for about 1 hour, until golden and crunchy, keeping an eye on them and basting with a little more fat if they begin to look dry. Add some fresh rosemary sprigs (if using) about 20 minutes before the end of the cooking time. Serve immediately, as these do not appreciate hanging around!

Try something different!! Roasted potatoes with truffle and parmesan For a really decadent twist, once the roast potatoes are cooked, sprinkle them with a couple of teaspoons of your favorite truffle oil, then scatter over freshly grated parmesan cheese to serve.

Merry Christmas!