McDonald's has confirmed that it will be raising its menu prices on several popular items in Ireland.

The iconic fast food chain is just the latest business in Ireland to introduce price increases due to inflation.

Menu products that will see a price increase include cheeseburgers, Chicken McNuggets, and some breakfast items.

In a statement to customers, McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said: "We know things are tough right now. We’re living through incredibly challenging times and we’re all seeing the cost of everyday items, such as food and energy, increase in a way many of us have never experienced.

"Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation. Today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.

"This summer, our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of the menu items impacted most by inflation."

According to The Irish Mirror, the price of a McDonald's cheeseburger will see an increase from €1.50 to €1.70.

Other menu items affected by the increase include:

McDonald's breakfast items

Main meals

Large coffees

McNugget shareboxes

'Go Large' options

Menu items that will not see an increase for now include:

Salads

Wraps

Chicken mayo

Prices on menu items may vary across the country.

Said Macrow: "Some prices remain unaffected, and some will continue to vary across our restaurants. We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimized these changes for as long as we could.

"We will continue to listen to what you want from us and work tirelessly to find solutions to today’s cost challenges affecting our business."

According to the Irish Independent, this is the first time the popular fast food restaurant has hiked the prices on some of its menu items in 14 years.