Enter Irish to the Core’s March sweepstakes to be in with the chance to win $10,000 in association with Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Boru Irish Vodka, Brady’s Irish Cream Liqueur, and Celtic Honey Liqueur.

Okay, so we roped you in there but even if you can’t pronounce Knappogue, the name of one of Ireland’s favorite Irish whiskey’s, you can still be in with a chance to win thanks to Irish to the Core’s sweepstakes.

This March, Castle Brands, suppliers of some of the finest Irish spirits available in the United States, have launched a sweepstakes, “Irish to the Core”, with a top prize of $10,000 and instant cash prizes.

Knappogue Castle single malt Irish whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Boru Irish Vodka, Brady’s Irish Cream Liqueur, and Celtic Honey Liqueur are some of the finest Irish spirits available in the US. They are all part of Castle Brands' Irish to the Core sweepstakes, offering a month full of prizes, with one lucky winner taking home $10,000.

After entering, you can still sign in every day until March 31, 2020, for your chance to win up to $100 instantly and earn additional entries toward the grand prize.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

May the luck of the Irish be with you! To enter click here.

Knappogue Castle, Castle Brand’s Irish single malt whiskey is a firm fan favorite, but do you know how to pronounce it? Here’s a fun video to help sort things out.

Got it? We just love that the whiskey’s tagline is “Difficult to pronounce. Easy to drink.” Amen to that, right?!

Knappogue Castle single malt Irish whiskey is named for the castle which inspired it, but the word itself has a meaning of its own. Knappogue (pronounced Nah’ Pogue) translates to "hill of the kiss", in Gaelic. Such a romantic word is only fitting for such a beautiful and iconic landmark.

Now you’ve had your lesson in Irish pronunciation don’t forget to click here and be in with a chance to win $10,000 with Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Boru Irish Vodka, Brady’s Irish Cream Liqueur, and Celtic Honey Liqueur.