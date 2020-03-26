Raise a glass with these tasty Castle Brands cocktails recipes and be in with the chance to win $10,000 and instant cash prizes with their Irish to the Core sweepstakes! You have to be in to win!

This March, Castle Brands, suppliers of some of the finest Irish spirits available in the United States, have launched a sweepstakes, “Irish to the Core”, with a top prize of $10,000 and instant cash prizes.

Knappogue Castle single malt Irish Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Boru Irish Vodka, Brady’s Irish Cream Liqueur, and Celtic Honey Liqueur are some of the finest Irish spirits available in the US. They are all part of Castle Brands' Irish to the Core sweepstakes, offering a month full of prizes, with one lucky winner taking home $10,000.

After entering, you can still sign in every day until March 31, 2020 for your chance to win up to $100 instantly and earn additional entries toward the grand prize.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

May the luck of the Irish be with you! To enter click here.

All the anticipation and big wins will surely leave you parched, of course. Here are two top cocktails created by New York bartender at Pouring Ribbons, Joaquín Simó.

MacNamara Rose cocktail

Ingredients

- 2 oz Knappogue Castle 12-Year-Old Irish Whiskey

- 0.75 oz Lillet Rosé

- 0.5 oz Aperol

- 2 slices muddled cucumber slices

- 1 pinch kosher salt

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: skewered cucumber ribbon w/ 1 drop rose water

Method: Muddle lightly. Stir. Double-Strain.

County Clare Cooler Cocktail

Ingredients

- 2 oz Knappogue 12yr

-.75 oz unfiltered apple cider

-.75 oz lemon juice

-.5 oz wildflower honey syrup (2 parts honey, 1-part water)

-.25 oz Benedictine

- Bottom: 1 oz Ginger Beer

Shake & strain.

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Cylinder

Garnish: Fanned apple slices

