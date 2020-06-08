Today's Name Your Poison Day! Although it is a Monday we say embrace it with this satisfying Irish whiskey cocktail.

With a kick of Irish whiskey, the sweetness of the apple, and herbal notes of rosemary, this cocktail featuring Knappogue Irish whiskey is a delightfully refreshing option. Happy Name Your Poison Day!

Read more: Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey cocktail recipe

Irish whiskey, rosemary and apple cocktail

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1/8 cup refined sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 sprigs rosemary

1/4 cup Knappogue Castle whiskey

1 cup apple cider

2 cups ice

Lemon slices to serve

Read more: Add a little Irish to your Happy Hour with this Old Fashioned cocktail recipe

Steps:

- Combine the sugar and water in a pan over medium heat and bring to a boil

- Remove from the heat and stir in honey until it dissolves

- Add in the rosemary sprigs and set aside until the mixture cools

- Pour mixture into a jug and add the apple cider and whiskey

- Place ice in each glass and pour the mixture from the jug

- Serve with a lemon slice and complete with a sprig of rosemary

Read more: St. Patrick's Day Guinness Newly Minted cocktail recipe

About Knappogue Castle whiskey

In 1966, Mark Edwin Andrews purchased Knappogue Castle, a 15th-century castle in Ireland, which was then in ruins. He and his wife, a prominent architect, then embarked on an ambitious program of restoration, in an effort to return the structure to its original state of glory and grandeur.

It was around this time that Andrews began buying casks of fine pot still whiskey from top distilleries in the country. The casks were further aged and bottled under what is now the Knappogue Castle label. His last bottling, a 1951 vintage aged 36 years, is revered by connoisseurs as the oldest and rarest commercially available Irish whiskey on the market.

Many years later, his son, Mark Andrews III, would bring Knappogue 1951 and his father's legacy to the United States and other international markets.

Read more: Three gorgeous cocktails from Dromoland Castle's menu

Do you have a favorite Irish cocktail recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.

* Originally published in March 2018.