This Irish whiskey set available for auction at $2 million might just be the most luxurious gift set we've ever seen.

The limited-edition gift set by the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and renowned jewelers Fabergé features two bottles of the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in addition to several other luxury collector's items.

The "Emerald Isle Collection" celebrates the "Seven Wonders of Ireland" and includes a unique Fabergé Celtic egg, a bespoke Fabergé altruist 18k rosegold timepiece in addition to several priceless whiskey accessories.

In total, there will be seven boxes of the Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s "Emerald Isle Collection" available to purchase at private auctions throughout 2021, and the first limited-edition gift set was sold at a private auction in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2.

All proceeds from the inaugural auction were split evenly between a charity of the collector's choice and the Correa Family Foundation, which supports children affected by serious illness.

The "Emerald Isle Collection" is housed in an ornate walnut box and features two bottles of the distillery's prized 30-year-old single malt Irish whiskey, which was matured in first-fill American oak casks then finished in a rare Pedro Ximénez sherry barrel.

Each collection also includes a humidor with two rare Cohiba Siglo VI Gran Reserva cigars and a gold-plated cigar cutter, which allows collectors to enjoy the magnificent whiskey with a luxury cigar.

Furthermore, the gift set also includes a gold-plated water pipette, a carafe filled with Irish spring water, a hipflask containing a sample of the Emerald Isle whiskey - which is thought to be the rarest Irish whiskey in existence - and some pure obsidian whiskey stones.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Fabergé eggs were hand-crafted by fourth-generation enamel workmaster, Dr. Marcus Mohr. Each egg was crafted from 18k yellow gold and features a diamond-encrusted Celtic knot along with two colored gemstones.

Each egg features different gemstones - sapphire and amethyst to tourmaline and ruby - and also contains an uncut Zambian emerald that can be converted into a piece of custom jewelry.

Jay Bradley, the founder of the Craft Irish Whiskey Co., said that the launch of the Emerald Isle Collection was a "dream come true".

"We are more than delighted to be partnering with prestigious atelier Fabergé to launch ‘The Emerald Isle Collection,’ which is an extraordinary bespoke set, and will truly put ultra-rare luxury Irish whiskies on the map. Fabergé is an iconic brand with an enduring legacy that continues to evolve and knows no bounds, so we cannot think of a better collaboration for a luxury whiskey from Ireland", Bradley said.