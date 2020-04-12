A cafe in Cork has invented an ingenious way to serve egg mochas to its customers in the run-up to Easter.

Union Grind pours its mochas into a chocolate Easter egg which - we can only presume - gives the drink an extraordinary flavor. The hollow egg with mocha inside it is then presented to the customer in a coffee cup. Slowly the coffee melts the Easter egg, blending the chocolate together with the mocha.

But if coffee isn’t your thing but you still fancy a drink melted into an Easter egg, they also offer hot chocolates too.

Have a look at some of their other egg-cellent ideas below!

Easter eggs have been used for centuries to represent new life and the Resurrection of Christ. Often dyed red - to symbolize the blood of Jesus - chocolate Easter eggs are thought to have first been invented in 1873 by British chocolatiers, J. S. Fry & Sons.

