A cafe in Cork has invented an ingenious way to serve egg mochas to its customers in the run-up to Easter.
Union Grind pours its mochas into a chocolate Easter egg which - we can only presume - gives the drink an extraordinary flavor. The hollow egg with mocha inside it is then presented to the customer in a coffee cup. Slowly the coffee melts the Easter egg, blending the chocolate together with the mocha.
But if coffee isn’t your thing but you still fancy a drink melted into an Easter egg, they also offer hot chocolates too.
So for those not too keen on coffee .... how about our hot chocolate egg 😍😍😍😍 You have to try it 🤤
Have a look at some of their other egg-cellent ideas below!
Oh and we also have white eggs 😍😍😍😍It's all about the melting process 🤤🤤
What are we going to do with all these cream eggs😁😂 put coffee in them🤔
#easteregg !!!! #mocha !!!!
Easter eggs have been used for centuries to represent new life and the Resurrection of Christ. Often dyed red - to symbolize the blood of Jesus - chocolate Easter eggs are thought to have first been invented in 1873 by British chocolatiers, J. S. Fry & Sons.
