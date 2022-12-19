This classic Christmas side can be made up to two days in advance and gently reheated with no last-minute bother. For maximum flavor, cook the cabbage down really well over low heat until it's really sticky.

This is a perfect accompaniment to turkey, venison, goose or pork! It also freezes really well and is a delicious side to bangers and mash (sausages and mashed potatoes).

Every Christmas dinner plate needs this side! Its tangy, sharp flavor cuts through the richness of the meat and brings a pop of color to the festive table.

Merry Christmas!

Braised red cabbage recipe

Serves: 10 people

Time: 2 h 30 min

Ingredients

- 100g light muscovado sugar

- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

- Good pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

- 900g red cabbage, trimmed, stalks removed and cut into 1cm slices

- 450g onions, finely chopped

- 450g cooking apples, peeled, cored and finely

chopped

- 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

- Juice of 1 orange

- 25g butter

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to gas mark 4, 180ºC (350ºF). Place the sugar in a bowl with the cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg and stir to combine.

Arrange a layer of cabbage in the bottom of a large casserole dish and season to taste.

Scatter a layer of the onions over the seasoned cabbage, followed by a layer of the apples and sprinkle some of the flavored sugar on top.

Continue layering in this way until all the ingredients have been used up, finishing with a layer of seasoned cabbage.

Pour the red wine vinegar and orange juice into the casserole and dot the butter on top.

Cover the red cabbage mixture tightly and bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for about 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes until the cabbage is meltingly tender.

For more Irish recipes visit www.bordbia.ie.