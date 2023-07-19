The crème de la crème of the Irish bar industry has been chosen as finalists for this year's Bar of the Year Awards.

After months of rigorous evaluation and deliberation, a judging panel of industry experts has handpicked the best of the bar industry and finalists have been selected across 25 categories. These categories include "Whiskey Bar of the Year", "Innovative Bar of the Year", "Staff Personality of the Year" and more.

According to Asheville Media Group who hosts the awards, "These exceptional bars have consistently raised the standards of mixology, hospitality, and overall customer experience. Their dedication, creativity, and passion for crafting unforgettable moments have made them stand out among their peers."

All finalists will also be considered for the 2023 People's Choice Award, voted by the public - Did your favorite Irish bar make the list?

Here are just some of the finalists for Ireland's Bar of the Year Awards 2023:

Click here to view the full list of finalists.

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Franciscan Well Brewpub - Cork

Jackie's - Dublin

Lock 13 Brewpub - Kildare

Nevins Newfield Inn - Mayo

Roe & Co Distillery - Dublin

The Black Forge Inn - Dublin

Whiskey Bar of the Year

BAR 1661 - Dublin

Costigan's Pub - Cork

McSwiggans Steak + Seafood Restaurant - Galway

Mother Macs Public House - Limerick

Revolution Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar - Waterford

Sonny Molloy's Irish Whiskey Bar - Galway

The Black Barrel - Cork

The Shelbourne Bar Cork - Cork

The Tack Room at Adare Manor - Limerick

The Whiskey Library - Kildare

Traditional Bar of the Year

An Poitin Stil - Dublin

Cobbler's Bar - Mayo

Gracie's Bar - Sligo

J.J Houghs Singing Pub - Offaly

K67 Bar & Grill - Dublin

Kehoes Pub - Dublin

Lundy Foots - Dublin

Murphy's Galway - Galway

Murray's Bar - Dublin

O'Donoghue Public House - Kerry

O’Briens Bar - Wexford

Paddy Macs - Mayo

Peadars Bar Moate - Westmeath

The Brazen Head - Dublin

The Stag's Head - Dublin

Thomas Francis Meagher Bar at the Granville Hotel - Waterford

Best Live Entertainment Bar

Buskers Bar - Dublin

Durty Nelly's Bar and Restaurant - Clare

Foley's Bar - Dublin

Judge Roy Beans - Kildare

Mc Hughs Bar - Leitrim

NoLIta - Dublin

O'Donoghue Public House - Kerry

The Blue Haven Kinsale - Cork

The Giddy Dolphin - Dublin

The Kings Head Galway - Galway

The Laurels Clondakin - Dublin

The Locke - Limerick

The Old Quarter Pub, Café & Townhouse - Limerick

The Porter House - Mayo

The Quays Bar Galway - Galway

The Roost Maynooth - Kildare

Bar Food of the Year

An Poitin Stil - Dublin

Arcadia - Dublin

Bartley's Bar and Restaurant at The Grafton Hotel - Dublin

Blake's Bar Galway - Galway

Caribou - Galway

Dunes Bar & Bistro - Cork

Gerties Brownes Bar and Bistro - Westmeath

Paladar - Cork

Palmerstown House - Dublin

The Black Forge Inn - Dublin

The Blue Haven Kinsale - Cork

The Hideout - Kildare

The Kenmare Rooms - Kerry

The Paddocks - Dublin

Thomas Francis Meagher Bar at the Granville Hotel - Waterford

TOWN - Kildare

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted on Monday the 21st of August in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. Click here to view the full list of finalists for Ireland's Bar of the Year Awards 2023.