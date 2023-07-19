The crème de la crème of the Irish bar industry has been chosen as finalists for this year's Bar of the Year Awards.
After months of rigorous evaluation and deliberation, a judging panel of industry experts has handpicked the best of the bar industry and finalists have been selected across 25 categories. These categories include "Whiskey Bar of the Year", "Innovative Bar of the Year", "Staff Personality of the Year" and more.
According to Asheville Media Group who hosts the awards, "These exceptional bars have consistently raised the standards of mixology, hospitality, and overall customer experience. Their dedication, creativity, and passion for crafting unforgettable moments have made them stand out among their peers."
All finalists will also be considered for the 2023 People's Choice Award, voted by the public - Did your favorite Irish bar make the list?
Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.
Here are just some of the finalists for Ireland's Bar of the Year Awards 2023:
Click here to view the full list of finalists.
Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Franciscan Well Brewpub - Cork
- Jackie's - Dublin
- Lock 13 Brewpub - Kildare
- Nevins Newfield Inn - Mayo
- Roe & Co Distillery - Dublin
- The Black Forge Inn - Dublin
Whiskey Bar of the Year
- BAR 1661 - Dublin
- Costigan's Pub - Cork
- McSwiggans Steak + Seafood Restaurant - Galway
- Mother Macs Public House - Limerick
- Revolution Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar - Waterford
- Sonny Molloy's Irish Whiskey Bar - Galway
- The Black Barrel - Cork
- The Shelbourne Bar Cork - Cork
- The Tack Room at Adare Manor - Limerick
- The Whiskey Library - Kildare
Traditional Bar of the Year
- An Poitin Stil - Dublin
- Cobbler's Bar - Mayo
- Gracie's Bar - Sligo
- J.J Houghs Singing Pub - Offaly
- K67 Bar & Grill - Dublin
- Kehoes Pub - Dublin
- Lundy Foots - Dublin
- Murphy's Galway - Galway
- Murray's Bar - Dublin
- O'Donoghue Public House - Kerry
- O’Briens Bar - Wexford
- Paddy Macs - Mayo
- Peadars Bar Moate - Westmeath
- The Brazen Head - Dublin
- The Stag's Head - Dublin
- Thomas Francis Meagher Bar at the Granville Hotel - Waterford
Best Live Entertainment Bar
- Buskers Bar - Dublin
- Durty Nelly's Bar and Restaurant - Clare
- Foley's Bar - Dublin
- Judge Roy Beans - Kildare
- Mc Hughs Bar - Leitrim
- NoLIta - Dublin
- O'Donoghue Public House - Kerry
- The Blue Haven Kinsale - Cork
- The Giddy Dolphin - Dublin
- The Kings Head Galway - Galway
- The Laurels Clondakin - Dublin
- The Locke - Limerick
- The Old Quarter Pub, Café & Townhouse - Limerick
- The Porter House - Mayo
- The Quays Bar Galway - Galway
- The Roost Maynooth - Kildare
Bar Food of the Year
- An Poitin Stil - Dublin
- Arcadia - Dublin
- Bartley's Bar and Restaurant at The Grafton Hotel - Dublin
- Blake's Bar Galway - Galway
- Caribou - Galway
- Dunes Bar & Bistro - Cork
- Gerties Brownes Bar and Bistro - Westmeath
- Paladar - Cork
- Palmerstown House - Dublin
- The Black Forge Inn - Dublin
- The Blue Haven Kinsale - Cork
- The Hideout - Kildare
- The Kenmare Rooms - Kerry
- The Paddocks - Dublin
- Thomas Francis Meagher Bar at the Granville Hotel - Waterford
- TOWN - Kildare
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted on Monday the 21st of August in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. Click here to view the full list of finalists for Ireland's Bar of the Year Awards 2023.
Comments