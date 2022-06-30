Helen’s Bar in Kilmackillogue, Co Kerry is going viral - again! - for its rock bottom prices of pints of Guinness and bottles of Bulmers.

This week, punter Eimhin Boland shared on Twitter a picture of his receipt from his visit to Helen's Bar, highlighting the “hard to beat” prices, which included €3.90 pints of Guinness and €4.90 bottles of Bulmers.

“Food of the highest quality at prices that are hard to beat, and a real Irish welcome," Boland wrote in the now-viral tweet.

"It’s a long time since I paid less than €4 for a pint of Guinness too!

"Thanks to Helen and all at Helen’s Bar in Kilmackilllogue, Co. Kerry for the experience! We’ll definitely be back."

As of Thursday morning, Boland’s tweet had racked up more than 9,300 likes, as well as plenty of reactions, many of whom said they wanted to pay a visit to Helen's Bar after Boland's rave review.

“I would 100% recommend it," Boland said, replying to one person. "Helen is a lady and her staff behind the bar (I think they could be Helen’s sons) are absolute characters. It’s also a B&B, I should mention. €70 per night for a double room with breakfast included, €50 for a single. Enjoy your staycation!”

Even better? Helen's Bar is located on the Beara Peninsula in scenic Co Kerry, boasting cracking views of Kilmackillogue Harbour along the Wild Atlantic Way.

This isn't the first time that Helen's Bar won warm praise on social media. Back in September, Twitter user Leo O'Shaughnessy shared a snap of his receipt which also featured the frugal pints of Guinness.

Pretty sure this is the cheapest pint in the country. Although the young fella behind the bar tells me with some confidence that there is a place in Adrigole selling them for €3.85. I ❤️ Kerry. Dublin. Get over yourself! pic.twitter.com/6fhtNaHgUx — Leo O'Shaughnessy 🇺🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@leoie) September 13, 2021

It's no surprise that people in Ireland are appreciative of a good bargain, especially when it comes to a pint. This week, Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported that for alcoholic beverages, Ireland was the second most expensive country in the Eurozone in 2021, with prices just over double the EU27 average.