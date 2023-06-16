The result is a tantalizing treat that combines the robust flavors of dark beer with the luscious sweetness of toffee. In this article, we'll delve into the art of making Guinness sticky toffee pudding and explore why the flavors of Guinness and toffee work so harmoniously together.

At first glance, Guinness stout and toffee might seem like an unconventional pairing, but their flavors intertwine beautifully to create a dessert that is both comforting and complex. Guinness, with its dark and malty profile, lends a deep, roasted bitterness to the sticky toffee pudding, while the toffee sauce adds a sumptuous sweetness and a touch of caramel. Together, they create a harmony of tastes that will delight your palate.

Guinness sticky toffee pudding recipe

Ingredients:

For the pudding:

- 200g pitted dates, chopped

- 250ml Guinness stout

- 175g all-purpose flour

- 2 tsp baking powder

- 175g unsalted butter, softened

- 175g brown sugar

- 3 large eggs

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

For the toffee sauce:

- 200g brown sugar

- 150ml heavy cream

- 50g unsalted butter

- Pinch of salt

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) and butter a baking dish.

In a small saucepan, combine the chopped dates and Guinness stout. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes until the dates are soft and the liquid has reduced slightly. Set aside to cool.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Gradually fold in the flour mixture until just combined. Then, fold in the cooled date mixture until well incorporated.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

While the pudding is baking, prepare the toffee sauce. In a saucepan, combine the brown sugar, heavy cream, butter, and a pinch of salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until the sugar has dissolved and the sauce has thickened slightly. Set aside.

Once the pudding is baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Poke holes on the surface using a skewer or fork, then pour half of the warm toffee sauce over the pudding, allowing it to soak in.

Serve the Guinness sticky toffee pudding warm, drizzled with the remaining toffee sauce and accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.