What better way to cool down during this summer heatwave than by swapping a pint of the Black Stuff for a refreshing Guinness punch?

A Caribbean Guinness punch recipe has been going viral on the social media platform TikTok, while it has also racked up more than 200,000 views on Twitter.

Shared by the Spiced Roots account for St. Patrick's Day, the recipe combines the iconic Irish stout with Caribbean flavors to provide a unique drink for warm summer days.

With summertime well and truly upon us, learn how to make the viral Guinness Punch from Spiced Roots here!

Guinness Punch recipe

Ingredients:

4 bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra

1 can of evaporated milk

2 cans of condensed milk

150ml of Wray and Nephew rum

Nutmeg and cinnamon to taste

Dash of vanilla extract

Dash of Angostura bitter

Method:

Pour four bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra into a large bowl and add one can of evaporated milk followed by two cans of condensed milk. Add the rum followed by nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and bitter. Whisk together and place in a blender. Serve over ice.

(Another) Guinness Punch recipe

Another version of the Guinness Punch recipe, this one from Rachel Rappaport, binds Caribbean flavors for an alternative way to enjoy the famous Irish stout. It tastes a lot like Chai Tea, only with a hint of the malty bitterness of the Guinness.

Ingredients:

Per drink

12 oz cold Guinness stout

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/16 teaspoon cocoa

1/16 teaspoon allspice

1/16 teaspoon cinnamon

Crushed ice cubes, to serve

Method:

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the cocoa, allspice, and cinnamon to remove any clumps. Then pour the Guinness into a large cup (larger than you'd think, this will foam) and gently stir in the spiced condensed milk. Serve immediately. Serves one.

