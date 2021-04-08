Spring has officially sprung, the weather is thankfully getting warmer and it also means it’s time to swap out warm cappuccinos for some iced coffee.

Looking to change your iced coffee order this summer? Well, if you love Ireland and the iced coffee season, then we have a treat for you! You can now get your caffeine kick while enjoying a taste of a classic Guinness all from the same delicious drink.

Say hello to the latest addition to the Guinness family—their Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. Bringing together the classic taste of Guinness and the delicious taste of coffee, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is a revolution on how you can drink your iced coffee with flavors that were born to be together.

Swirling with hints of espresso, chocolate, and caramel, the drink is sweet-smelling with a distinct coffee smell, the perfect balance of bitter and sweet, and a roast coffee ﬂavor.

This brew is ideal for a brunch or BBQ get-together with friends on a sunny day or an evening relaxing in your garden as the day winds down.

Created by the masters of the creamy Irish Guinness in St James Brewery Dublin, the classic Irish Stout is brewed with in-house roasted barley, cold brew coffee, and added coffee flavors for a delicious blend of roast coffee and subtle caramel notes. 4.0% ABV.

The Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is already on shelves and will be available across the United States, so don't miss out on being one of the first to try this newest product and keep a lookout wherever you buy Guinness!

For more visit www.guinness.com or follow Guinness on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.