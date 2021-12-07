The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore is spreading holiday cheer across the U.S. with their limited-edition 'Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels.'

The seasonal stout is brewed with dried mint leaves, aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and then conditioned with pure cacao to keep the flavors as true to life as possible.

With a 10.8% ABV, this is the perfect treat to bring to a holiday party, pair with a favorite dessert, gift to the beer lover in your life, or just enjoy by the fire as the temperature drops.

The bold flavors come from the combination of bright mint and the complexity of dark chocolate and bourbon oak flavors, making the brew the perfect toast this holiday season.

Brewed with mint. Finished with cacao. Our Baltimore-brewed limited edition Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels is on shelves across the country now, just in time for the holidays. Sláinte! pic.twitter.com/iLWgIL6Dld — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) November 18, 2021

"With each new beer from our barrel-aging program, we look to challenge ourselves with flavor combinations and tastes that most people wouldn't expect from Guinness," said Sean Brennan, Head Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

"And that's exactly what we've got here with our Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. Chocolate and mint are a classic flavor combination, and the way those flavors interact with the bourbon character leads to something really special. It's the perfect beer to sip on after a solid meal with family and friends over the holidays."

Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels can be found on shelves across the country now for a limited time in 4-packs of 11.2oz bottles at a suggested retail price of $19.99, as well as on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

For those looking to add even more seasonal flavor to holiday gatherings this year, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery also recently introduced Guinness Gingerbread Stout.

Brewed with allspice, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon, Guinness Gingerbread Stout is on shelves for a limited time only in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

No matter what Guinness beer you choose to raise a toast with this season, always celebrate the holidays responsibly.

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore on Facebook and Instagram.