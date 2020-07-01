Time to fire up the grill for the 4th of July!

It's almost the 4th of July in the US - why not get your Irish on and add a little Guinness to your barbecue?

Guinness BBQ chicken recipe

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 broiling/frying chicken (about 3 lbs) cut into serving pieces

1 bottle of Guinness

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon dark molasses

1/8 teaspoon red pepper sauce

Method:

Rub seasoned salt evenly over chicken. Arrange chicken in single layer in shallow 2-quart baking dish.

Mix remaining ingredients in small bowl; pour over chicken pieces. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight; turn chicken over several times during marinating.

Preheat coals in outdoor barbecue. Remove chicken from marinade; reserving marinade. Arrange chicken, skin-side up, on cooking rack 5-7 inches above hot coals. Cook until underside of chicken is dark brown, 20-25 minutes. Brush it with marinade.

Turn chicken over; brush chicken with marinade. Cook until underside of chicken is dark brown, 20-25 minutes longer. Turn chicken over; continue cooking until chicken is fork tender, 5-10 minutes longer, brushing often with marinade. Serve hot or cold.

* Originally published in 2011, updated in June 2020

What's your favorite recipe for the 4th of July? Let us know in the comments, below!