Good Food Ireland® has announced the shortlisted finalists for its highly-regarded awards. The winners are due to be revealed at a high-profile business lunch taking place on Monday 17th April at The K Club, Co Kildare.
An independent panel of industry experts created the shortlist of finalists in each of the award categories, who are approved by Good Food Ireland®, the Trustmark for local food and drink experiences on the island of Ireland, and were subject to meeting strict criteria through onsite inspection.
The public also has the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Award.
Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® says, "There is great excitement around the return of The Good Food Ireland® Awards this year to celebrate the successful collaboration of cross-sector businesses working together for inclusive economic growth.
“All of those wonderful businesses who have made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink."
Good Food Ireland® Awards Finalists 2023
Hotel Of The Year
- Grand Central Hotel Belfast
- Hayfield Manor, Cork
- Celtic Ross Hotel, Cork
- Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel, Dublin
- The Merrion, Dublin
- The Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry
- The K Club, Kildare
- The Dunraven Adare, Limerick
Culinary Haven Of The Year
- The Bushmills Inn, Antrim
- Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh
- Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork
- BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow
- Killeen House Hotel & Rozzers Restaurant, Kerry
- Cashel House Hotel, Galway
- Rathmullan House, Donegal
- Ghan House, Louth
Restaurant Of The Year
- Fish City, Antrim
- An Port Mor, Mayo
- Prime 74, Tipperary
- The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Donegal
- Potager Restaurant, Dublin
- Woodruff Restaurant, Dublin
- Aniar, Galway
- Fishy Fishy, Cork
- Hugo's, Dublin
Pub Of The Year
- The King's Head, Galway
- The Glyde Inn, Louth
- The Tavern Bar & Restaurant, Mayo
- Harte's of Kildare, Kildare
- Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Tipperary
- The Lifeboat Inn, Cork
- The Oarsman, Leitrim
- Rusty Mackerel, Donegal
Café Of The Year
- Sweet n Green, Clare
- Kelly's Kitchen Café, Newport
- Farmhouse Café & Bakery, Dublin
- GROW HQ, Waterford
- Fennelly's of Callan, Kilkenny
- The Hungry Bear Café, Wexford
- Barrons Bakery & Coffee House, Waterford
- Kelly's Café, Wexford
Shop Of The Year
- The Roughty Foodie, Cork
- Country Choice, Tipperary
- Buddy's Farmers Market, Dublin
- Brogan's Butchers, Meath
- Cavistons Seafood Restaurant & Food Emporium, Dublin
- Leaf & Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Kerry
- Firecastle, Kildare
Food Truck Of The Year
- The Garden Cafe Truck at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Cork
- CRAFT West Cork at The Celtic Ross Hotel, Cork
- Koha Street Kitchen, Sligo
- SEABISCUIT at The Strand Cahore, Wexford
Sustainability Award
- GROW HQ, Waterford
- BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow
- Connemara Smokehouse, Galway
- Oriel Sea Salt, Louth
- Fish City, Antrim
- Atlantis of Kilmore Quay, Wexford
- O' Shea Farms, Kilkenny
Excellence In Food Tourism Award
- Long Meadow Cider, Armagh
- Burren Smokehouse & Visitor Centre, Clare
- Ballymaloe Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens, Cork
- Wilde Irish Chocolates, Clare
- Vintage Tea Trips, Dublin
- The Glyde Inn, Louth
- Coppenagh House Farm, Carlow
- Producer Of The Year – Fruit & Vegetables
- "Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms", Offaly
- The Apple Farm, Tipperary
- O'Shea Farms, Waterford
- Kearns Fruit Farm, Wexford
Producer Of The Year - Meat
- Coppenagh House Farm, Carlow
- Market House Ennistymon, Clare
- Calvey's Achill Mountain Lamb, Mayo
- Jane Russell's Original Irish Sausages, Kildare
- Kelly's of Newport, Mayo
- Donabate Dexter, Dublin
Producer Of The Year - Fish & Seafood
- Burren Smokehouse, Clare
- Ummera Smoked Products, Cork
- "K'O'Connell Fish Merchants ", Cork
- Realt na Mara Shellfish, Kerry
- Atlantis of Kilmore Quay, Wexford
Producer Of The Year – Bakery & Chocolate
- Koko Kinsale, Cork
- Praline, Cork
- Jinny's Bakery & Tea Rooms, Leitrim
- Walshe's Bakehouse, Waterford
- Ditty's Bakery, Derry
Producer Of The Year - Drinks
- Armagh Cider Company, Armagh
- Jackford Irish Gin, Wexford
- Western Herd Brewing Company, Clare
- Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, Cork
- Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Kildare
Producer Of The Year - Dairy
- Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Down
- The Village Dairy, Carlow
- Freezin Friesian, Waterford
- Killowen Farm, Wexford
- Boyne Valley Farmhouse Cheese, Meath
Producer Of The Year - Jams & Savoury
- Wexford Home Preserves, Wexford
- Leahy Beekeeping, Galway
- Achill Island Sea Salt, Mayo
- Wild Irish Foragers & Preservers, Offaly
- Harnett's Oils, Down
- Keogh's Crisps, Dublin
Producer of the Year
- Supreme Award
- Outstanding Contribution to Food Production
- Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food and Drink Internationally
- Lifetime Achievement Award
IrishCentral is a proud media partner with the Good Food Ireland® Awards which takes place on Monday 17th April at The K Club, County Kildare. To find out more information click here.
