The highly-coveted Good Food Ireland® Awards will make a return on Monday 17th April at The K Club, County Kildare.

The upcoming business lunch will be opened by guest of honor, Simon Coveney T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and attended by some 300 guests including business owners, Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media, and industry leaders.

All businesses approved by Good Food Ireland®, the Trustmark for local food and drink experiences on the island of Ireland, are eligible for the awards.

An independent panel of industry experts will create a shortlist of finalists in each of the award categories. Following further onsite mystery inspection and assessment the winners will be selected.

The public will also have an opportunity to vote from a shortlist of finalists for their Favourite Place to Eat, Favourite Food or Drink Producer or Favourite Place to Shop in each of the tourism regions across the island of Ireland.

Some of the award categories include:

Hotel of The Year

Culinary Haven of The Year

Restaurant of The Year

Café of The Year

Pub of The Year

Shop of The Year

Food Truck of The Year

Sustainability Award

Producer of The Year Awards

Food Lovers Choice Award

In 2006 from her farm in Co Wexford, Margaret Jeffares began Good Food Ireland®, a standard of guaranteed trust and honesty in food and drink that set the scene for a new kind of tourism for Ireland. One which embraced the country’s legendary food and drinks production, farming and fishing heritage, as an essential part of the visitor experience.

Today Good Food Ireland® is the Trustmark for local food and drink experiences on the island of Ireland and has become the standard to aspire to.

For full details on the individual awards, tickets to the event, and general information about Good Food Ireland® click here.

