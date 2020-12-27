Guinness porter cake is traditionally supposed to be baked for St. Patrick's day, we can think of nothing more comforting than a slice of porter cake and a cup of tea on these cold winter nights.
Okay! So Guinness porter cake might be a traditional recipe associated with St. Patrick's Day but quite frankly, it should be eaten more than once a year!
And don't forget to keep a bottle of Guinness on hand for the cook!
Read more
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb cream flour
- 8oz sultanas
- 1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda or bread soda
- 8oz of sugar
- 8 oz Irish butter
- 3 eggs
- 4 oz mixed peel
- 1 lbs mixed dried fruit
- 1/2 tsp mixed spice
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 2oz almonds
- 1/2 pint of Guinness
METHOD:
Sieve the flour, bread soda & spices into a bowl.
Beat butter and sugar together for 5 to 10 minutes to a cream.
Add eggs one at a time and continue to beat.
Finely chop almonds
Fold in flour mixture, sultanas, mixed peel, almonds, and mixed fruit.
Add Guinness. Mix well.
Turn in to a greased and lined 8-inch tin
Bake in the center of oven ( 300°f) for 120 minutes.
Check cake at intervals after 90 minutes.
Let cake cool a little in the tin then stand on a wire tray. Cover with a tea towel.
Comments