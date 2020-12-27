Guinness porter cake is traditionally supposed to be baked for St. Patrick's day, we can think of nothing more comforting than a slice of porter cake and a cup of tea on these cold winter nights.

Okay! So Guinness porter cake might be a traditional recipe associated with St. Patrick's Day but quite frankly, it should be eaten more than once a year!

And don't forget to keep a bottle of Guinness on hand for the cook!

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 lb cream flour

- 8oz sultanas

- 1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda or bread soda

- 8oz of sugar

- 8 oz Irish butter

- 3 eggs

- 4 oz mixed peel

- 1 lbs mixed dried fruit

- 1/2 tsp mixed spice

- 1/2 tsp cinnamon

- 2oz almonds

- 1/2 pint of Guinness

METHOD:

Sieve the flour, bread soda & spices into a bowl.

Beat butter and sugar together for 5 to 10 minutes to a cream.

Add eggs one at a time and continue to beat.

Finely chop almonds

Fold in flour mixture, sultanas, mixed peel, almonds, and mixed fruit.

Add Guinness. Mix well.

Turn in to a greased and lined 8-inch tin

Bake in the center of oven ( 300°f) for 120 minutes.

Check cake at intervals after 90 minutes.

Let cake cool a little in the tin then stand on a wire tray. Cover with a tea towel.

