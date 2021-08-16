Big 7 Travel has released its annual ’50 Best Burgers In Europe’ list for 2021, and one Dublin favorite made the cut.

The global travel site compiled the list from reader suggestions and contributions from their own editorial team to rank the most “droolworthy” burgers in all of Europe.

"From tiny burger bars to hugely popular burger restaurants with a cult following, our pick of the best burgers in Europe for 2021 make for plenty of must-eats," said Big 7 Travel.

Bujo in Dublin earned the #17 spot on the list.

According to Big 7 Travel: “Locals are obsessed with this sustainable and innovative burger place, and it’s not hard to see why.

“Bujo keeps things remarkably simple with a small menu, focusing on quality local ingredients: grass-fed Irish beef, brioche buns from a Kildare bakery and regular ‘limited edition’ burgers featuring toppings from artisanal producers. The creamy shakes are an added bonus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BuJo Burger Joint (@bujoburgerjoint)

Bujo wasn’t the only Irish burger joint to make the list. Handsome Burger in Galway ranked #29.

The travel website writes: “This was a deserving newcomer on our list of the best burgers in Europe for 2020 and is a little star in the west of Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Handsome Burger 🍔 (@handsomeburgerireland)

“Handsome Burger makes great use of prime, Irish beef, with toppings such as tobacco onions, chorizo and their signature sauce bringing it to the next level.”

The number one burger spot went to Gasoline Grill in Copenhagen, Denmark, followed by Goiko Grill in Valencia, Spain, at #2, and Burger and Beyond in London, England, at 3#.

For Big 7 Travels full list of “The Best Burgers in Europe 2021” visit the website here.